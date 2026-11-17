Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives at the courtroom at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, April 9, 2025. (Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90)

Netanyahu rejected the allegations, saying he had neither acted on Qatar’s behalf nor been under its influence.

By Efrat Forsher, TPS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied receiving money from Qatar on Tuesday while testifying in a defamation lawsuit he filed against an Israeli researcher who alleged that he had financial ties to the Gulf state.

“I did not receive money from Qatar. That is a lie,” Netanyahu said at the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.

He is seeking NIS 2.5 million ($770,000) in damages over the publication of documents known as the “Raven documents” and allegations that he received Qatari funds and refrained from confronting Hamas because of his relationship with Doha.

“I am here because gross lies have been told about me—lies that constitute defamation and cause great harm to the State of Israel,” Netanyahu said at the outset of his testimony.

The lawsuit was filed against Yigal Carmon, founder and head of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), a nonprofit organization that monitors and translates media coverage and public statements from across the Middle East.

The organization is headquartered in Washington D.C. and has an office in Jerusalem.

In articles published by MEMRI, Carmon alleged that Netanyahu’s approach to Qatar and Hamas was influenced by a secret relationship with the Gulf state and concern that it would be exposed.

In a May 2025 interview with the Israel Hayom daily, Carmon said Netanyahu had “cooperated” with Qatar.

Netanyahu rejected the allegations, saying he had neither acted on Qatar’s behalf nor been under its influence.

“I did not act on behalf of Qatar, nor was I held captive by them—contrary to what has been claimed—and that is the basis for this lawsuit,” he testified.

“There is a monstrous lie here that has no basis. I did not receive a single penny from Qatar, nor was I ever approached to receive any money from Qatar,” Netanyahu said, calling the allegations “an atrocious fabrication.”

During cross-examination, Carmon’s attorney, Yossi Abadi, questioned Netanyahu about why he had not ordered an official investigation into the documents or possible Qatari influence in Israel.

Abadi said Carmon had spent years investigating Qatar, which he described as a country that conducts influence operations worldwide and distributes money, including to individuals working in Netanyahu’s office.

He argued that Carmon’s allegations centered on the possibility that Netanyahu’s policy toward Qatar and Hamas had been shaped by concern that a secret relationship would be exposed.

“Why did you not order an investigation into Qatari influence in Israel?” Abadi asked.

The “Raven documents” refer to a collection of leaked materials allegedly originating from a covert intelligence operation targeting Qatar.

They became controversial in Israel because some purportedly showed that Qatar had arranged payments to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli political figures.

Netanyahu said he did not recall why he had not ordered an investigation into the documents’ authenticity. He added that Haaretz journalists Gur Megiddo and Aluf Benn had also said the documents were false.

Abadi challenged Netanyahu’s response, asking whether he had preferred the journalists’ assessment over an investigation by a competent authority and whether it was not his responsibility to expose Qatar’s influence.

“I am interested in exposing your true face and the lies you have spread,” Netanyahu replied. “You slandered me, and therefore you will pay for it. The documents are forged. The claim that I received funds is a lie.”

The lawsuit concerns MEMRI’s publication of the documents, whose authenticity has been disputed.

Carmon also testified during Tuesday’s proceedings. Judge Amir Dahan proposed a settlement under which Carmon would apologize and Netanyahu would withdraw the lawsuit. Both rejected the proposal.