Gadi Eisenkot calls for inquiry into Netanyahu’s alleged Election Day interference

MK Gadi Eisenkot attends the ceremonial opening session of the 26th Knesset at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 10, 2026. The session marks the beginning of a new parliamentary term following the October 27 general elections, with 120 lawmakers, including newly elected and returning members, taking the oath of office. (Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Eisenkot described the conduct of Netanyahu and his inner circle as a “tangible, direct, and immediate threat to Israeli democracy.”

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

Israeli Opposition Leader and former military chief Gadi Eisenkot has called for an immediate investigation into outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office following a Channel 12 news report alleging Election Day interference in southern Israel.

According to the broadcast report, a former employee of the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem allegedly supplied intelligence information that was planted in police computer systems, leading to the Election Day arrests of activists from the Arab Islamist Ra’am party across Israel’s southern Negev desert region—a key electoral stronghold for the party.

In a formal statement, Eisenkot described the conduct of Netanyahu and his inner circle as a “tangible, direct, and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” asserting that “under no circumstances must Netanyahu continue to hold the reins of power for even one more minute.”

Eisenkot demanded immediate clarifications from the Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency, pledging to establish a state commission of inquiry into the alleged interference.