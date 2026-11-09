US expands military presence near Gaza as Israel greenlights foreign troops in the Strip – report

US expands its military presence near Gaza as a multinational armed force prepares for deployment under the Board of Peace plan.

By World Israel News Staff

American forces are expanding a military installation near the Gaza Strip as preparations accelerate for the deployment of an international security force, with Israel authorizing an initial contingent of approximately 250 foreign soldiers, according to a report published Monday.

Foreign military officers accompanied by American troops have been observed along the Gaza border over the past two weeks, Israeli security officials told Walla, as Washington moves forward with plans to establish an international military presence in the coastal enclave.

The proposed force, part of President Donald Trump’s postwar Gaza initiative, is intended to help maintain security, support the disarmament of Hamas and facilitate the establishment of a new civilian administration.

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Uganda and Albania have expressed willingness to participate, according to the report. Kazakhstan has proposed providing medical and logistical support, while Kosovo has offered personnel for security and policing operations.

However, the preparations have prompted concern among Israeli defense officials, particularly over the possibility of Turkish participation and the long-term implications of a substantial foreign military presence in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been lobbying Washington to include Turkish troops in the force, according to Walla, but Israeli officials remain firmly opposed.

Jerusalem has cited Erdogan’s hostile statements toward Israel, Ankara’s relationship with Hamas and the presence of senior Hamas operatives in Turkey as reasons for rejecting Turkish involvement.

Israeli security officials believe Hamas operatives based in Turkey directed a terrorist attack near Hebron last month that killed two IDF soldiers, the report said.

Israel has repeatedly communicated its objections to Washington. In October 2025, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar declared that the government would not permit Turkish troops to enter Gaza.

“Turkey, led by Erdogan, led a hostile approach against Israel,” Sa’ar said at the time, adding that Israel had made its position clear to its American counterparts.

Israeli defense officials are also concerned that a rapidly expanding international military presence could eventually outnumber Israeli forces stationed in the area, potentially complicating the IDF’s freedom of action.

A security official warned Walla that such a scenario was plausible and that Israel needed to prepare for its diplomatic and operational consequences.

“Israel needs to be prepared for several diplomatic and security scenarios with implications on the ground,” the official said.

The concerns reportedly extend to possible changes in American policy following Republican losses in the recent US midterm elections, with some Israeli officials fearing that Washington could adopt a less accommodating position toward Israeli security demands.

Meanwhile, the American military has continued bringing equipment into a fortified installation near the Gaza border, within the IDF Southern Command’s area of responsibility.

The facility, previously operated by the IDF, has been transferred to American control and equipped with new guard towers, surveillance equipment, lighting systems and reinforced perimeter fencing.

Armed American personnel now guard the installation around the clock.

Vehicles delivered to the base include military transport trucks, armored personnel carriers, medical evacuation vehicles and armored vehicles equipped with machine guns.

The installation is expected to support the International Stabilization Force, which would initially operate in the Rafah area before potentially expanding to other parts of Gaza.

At a February meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace, US Army Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of the planned force, said five countries had committed troops and that the mission would begin in Rafah before expanding “sector by sector.”

The longer-term American proposal envisions a force of approximately 20,000 international troops alongside 12,000 Palestinian police officers.

In late October, Albania formalized its participation in the mission, with liaison officers expected to arrive in the region during November. Kosovo’s Defense Ministry also confirmed that its personnel, including an explosive ordnance disposal unit, were prepared to deploy but were awaiting authorization.

The US administration has committed substantial resources to the project.

In August, Reuters reported that Washington had allocated more than $206 million toward the planned force, including funding for military vehicles, equipment, infrastructure and operational preparations.

Preparations are also advancing for the establishment of a new residential compound in Rafah, part of a reconstruction initiative supported by the United Arab Emirates.

The project, described by Israeli officials as a terror-free, Emirati-funded city, is intended eventually to accommodate tens of thousands of Palestinians in an area subject to extensive security screening.

All prospective residents would require security clearance, including Israeli approval, before being admitted.

The first international troops are expected to secure the area surrounding the proposed community, allowing construction and resettlement efforts to proceed under a controlled security framework.

Israeli security officials stressed, however, that the initial phase would involve only a limited number of residents and would function as a pilot project.

No definite timetable has been established for the community’s completion or the wider deployment of foreign troops.