Huckabee questions Board of Peace’s ability to implement Gaza plan

Huckabee warned that replacing military personnel with civilians could create difficulties in direct coordination with the Israeli military.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee raised concerns about whether the Board of Peace has the personnel and resources needed to implement key elements of the Gaza peace plan, including efforts to disarm Hamas and rebuild the Gaza Strip, according to a diplomatic cable reported by Politico.

The “sensitive but unclassified” cable, signed by Huckabee and sent from the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem to senior State Department leadership, identified gaps in staffing, funding and logistical support for the planned operations.

Huckabee focused particular attention on the International Gaza Support Center, the primary American-led coordination hub for the United States, Israel and international partners involved in implementing the plan.

Questions remain over how the IGSC will continue operating as the Pentagon reduces its military presence during the next year and transfers responsibilities currently handled by military personnel to civilian staff.

According to Politico, the cable warned that replacing military personnel with civilians could create difficulties in direct coordination with the Israeli military, particularly in intelligence sharing.

Huckabee also cautioned that the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem does not currently have the personnel or budget required to take over the additional responsibilities.

He indicated that the embassy could assume such duties if Washington determines what additional resources would be required.

“Embassy Jerusalem is not currently staffed to assume these roles, but can be if it has an idea of the human, financial and logistical resources that will be needed,” Huckabee wrote. “The BoP is working to increase staff, but its ability to cover all functions at the IGSC remains unclear.”

The Board of Peace has maintained confidence in its mandate to organize funding and coordinate Gaza’s postwar transition. It is also working to expand its staff.

Huckabee’s cable, however, raised questions about whether that expansion will be sufficient to take over all functions currently performed at the IGSC as the planned Pentagon drawdown proceeds.