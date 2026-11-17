WATCH: Turkish analyst calls for Islamic war to destroy Israel November 17, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-turkish-analyst-calls-for-islamic-war-to-destroy-israel/ Email Print Turkish political analyst Dr. Yusuf Katipoğlu openly declared that Turkey is calling on the Islamic nation to prepare for war with Israel, destroy it, and liberate Jerusalem. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/yDh80VLLBYDHDzrT.mp4 JerusalemoccupationRadical IslamTurkey