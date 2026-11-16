Why is a third US aircraft carrier now in the Middle East?

In this photograph released by the U.S. Navy, military planes stand on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, July 4, 2024, in the South China Sea. (Seaman Ryan Holloway/U.S. Navy, via AP)

The USS Theodore Roosevelt previously operated in the region during a deployment against Yemen’s Houthi terror group.

By World Israel News Staff

A third U.S. aircraft carrier reportedly arrived in Middle Eastern waters on Sunday, signaling a significant buildup of American military assets in the region as the White House continues to send mixed messages about the possibility of renewed full-scale war with Iran.

The exact location of the USS Theodore Roosevelt has not been made public, but the vessel has entered the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM).

According to Hebrew-language outlet Ynet, the Roosevelt was previously deployed to the region for two months beginning in June 2024, when it participated in military operations against the Yemen-based Houthi terror group.

The nuclear-powered carrier’s arrival brings the number of U.S. aircraft carriers operating in the region to three and the American military presence in the Middle East to approximately 50,000 troops, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In February 2026, the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran, killing much of the country’s senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, the outcome of the campaign remains uncertain. Iran reportedly retains a substantial arsenal of ballistic missiles, as well as its stockpile of enriched uranium, which remains a central concern for Israel and the United States.

Reports have also indicated that Tehran has begun restoration work at nuclear facilities damaged during the conflict, raising further questions about the long-term impact of the military campaign on Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to issue threats against American military assets in the region. On Sunday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had launched an attack against a US military installation in Bahrain.

“The U.S. air defense radar system at the Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain was targeted by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force,” the IRGC said in a statement posted by an Iranian state broadcaster on Telegram.

In a subsequent statement, Bahrain’s military said the attack had been intercepted.