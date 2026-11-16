Israel’s existence is Germany’s reason for being, says former chancellor

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls Israel’s existence Germany’s “raison d’être,” says Israel has been disproportionately criticized since October 7.

By World Israel News Staff

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed that Israel’s right to exist is a fundamental German national interest, criticizing what she described as one-sided international condemnation of the Jewish state following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre.

Speaking on the German podcast “Kaffee und Fluchen,” released Friday, November 13, Merkel defended her longstanding position that ensuring Israel’s existence and security is part of Germany’s Staatsräson, or raison d’état, a principle rooted in Germany’s historical responsibility for the Holocaust.

“I did indeed say in the Knesset at the time that, for me, Israel’s right to exist is also part of Germany’s Staatsräson,” Merkel said.

The former chancellor was referring to her landmark March 2008 address to the Knesset, in which she declared that Germany’s responsibility for Israel’s security was an essential element of the country’s national identity.

“This historical responsibility is part of my country’s raison d’être,” Merkel said at the time, adding that Israel’s security was not negotiable.

Merkel, who governed Germany from 2005 to 2021, stressed that the principle remained relevant amid growing criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

She said that although criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government was legitimate, it must not disregard the threats facing Israel or undermine the country’s continued existence.

“I must always keep in mind how I can help ensure that the State of Israel continues to exist,” she said.

Merkel criticized declarations about Israel that she considered one-sided, singling out Germany’s left-wing Die Linke party and warning that threats to Israel from Hamas, Iran and other hostile actors could not be dismissed.

She emphasized that the October 7 massacre must remain central to any assessment of the subsequent war in Gaza.

“October 7 was not an attack by Israel on the Gaza Strip. It was an attack by Hamas on Israel,” Merkel said.

The former chancellor recalled that Israel withdrew its military forces and settlements from Gaza in 2005, before Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. She argued that the October 7 attacks demonstrated that Hamas’s goal of destroying Israel was not merely theoretical.

Merkel also defended Israel against criticism that failed to consider the military difficulties created by Hamas’s use of civilian infrastructure.

Describing the predicament facing an Israeli prime minister confronting Hamas terrorists operating from bunkers beneath kindergartens or hospitals, Merkel said she had never been required to make decisions of comparable difficulty.

She argued that destroying such military positions without also endangering civilians above them presented an extraordinarily complicated challenge.

An Israeli prime minister, she said, has the same fundamental obligation to protect the country’s citizens that German voters expect of their own leaders.

Merkel also questioned why Israel’s military campaign had attracted such intense international attention compared with humanitarian crises elsewhere in the world.

She pointed specifically to the wars in Yemen and Sudan, where millions of civilians have faced hunger, displacement and violence, arguing that the disparity in public discussion was itself disproportionate.

“If you look at how much is said about Yemen, where millions of children are starving,” Merkel said, contrasting the attention devoted to those conflicts with the intense scrutiny of Israel.

Nevertheless, Merkel made clear that her defense of Israel did not amount to blanket approval of its military conduct, and claimed that some Israeli actions in Gaza had been disproportionate.

The former chancellor recalled that she had repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during her 16 years in office and maintained that there were legitimate grounds to criticize his government’s conduct during the war.

However, she rejected the notion that Germany’s historical obligation toward Israel should be abandoned because of disagreements with its political leadership or military policies.