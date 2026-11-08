WATCH: Palestinian flag flies outside Germany’s parliament building

Three people were arrested after a demonstrator climbed the flagpole outside Germany’s Reichstag and swapped the German flag for a Palestinian one.

German police arrested three people in Berlin today after a man scaled the 30-metre flagpole outside the Reichstag, took down the German "Flag of Unity" and hoisted a Palestinian flag. Two accomplices filmed the climb. All three are suspected of insulting state symbols. Authorities removed the Palestinian flag using fire service equipment. — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 8, 2026