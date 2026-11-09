Israel accuses UK of ignoring Hamas as London rallies 50 nations over Gaza aid

Britain's Prime Minister Andy Burnham looks on during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron (not pictured) at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. (Leon Neal/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain is leading dozens of nations pressing Israel to massively expand aid into the Gaza Strip, despite reports of Hamas misuse of incoming aid.

By World Israel News Staff

Israel has sharply criticized a British-led diplomatic initiative expected to enlist approximately 50 countries in demanding expanded humanitarian access to Gaza, accusing London of overlooking Hamas’s responsibility for the territory’s continuing crisis.

The initiative, reportedly being prepared by Britain’s Labour government for publication this week, would call on Israel to ease restrictions on humanitarian supplies, increase the capacity of border crossings and permit journalists and international diplomatic delegations to enter the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, condemned the initiative Sunday, arguing that the participating governments were directing their demands at Israel while failing to address Hamas’s continued control over parts of Gaza and its refusal to disarm.

“The Labour government seems to have forgotten that Hamas even exists,” Danon said.

He accused the international community of repeatedly holding Israel responsible for conditions in Gaza while neglecting the terrorist organization’s role in prolonging the conflict.

Danon argued that the priority should be to compel Hamas to surrender its weapons and prevent it from regaining power in the territory.

“One-sided statements will not advance peace or improve the humanitarian situation,” he warned.

The British initiative is expected to build on a September 24 declaration issued jointly by the United Kingdom, Australia, Denmark, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The original declaration, titled “Gaza: A Call to Action on Humanitarian Access and Health,” outlined a series of measures intended to address the humanitarian situation and support implementation of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace initiative.

The anticipated new statement would expand the number of participating countries to approximately 50 while retaining the central provisions of the September agreement.

The countries are reportedly preparing to reaffirm three commitments concerning emergency humanitarian assistance, rehabilitation of Gaza’s healthcare system and continued support for United Nations agencies, including UNRWA.

They are also expected to endorse eight demands directed at Israel.

These include increasing the capacity and operating hours of border crossings, removing bureaucratic obstacles affecting humanitarian deliveries, permitting additional equipment classified as dual-use, and facilitating medical evacuations for Palestinians requiring treatment outside Gaza.

The proposed declaration would also demand protection for humanitarian and medical personnel, investigations into attacks against aid workers, and access for international journalists and diplomats.

The September statement called on Israel to allow “rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout Gaza,” while urging the international community to support reconstruction efforts and the restoration of essential services.

It also advocated the rehabilitation of Gaza’s healthcare system through the Palestinian Authority and the transitional National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, describing those arrangements as part of a broader pathway toward Palestinian statehood.

The countries linked their demands to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, which endorsed Trump’s 20-point plan for ending the Gaza conflict.

The British government has not publicly confirmed the reported new initiative, and the final wording and list of participating countries have not yet been released.

Israel, however, has pushed back on claims that its policies are responsible for shortages of humanitarian supplies.

In a November 6 statement, the IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories said they had undertaken extensive preparations for the winter season in cooperation with international aid organizations.

According to the Israeli military, more than 85,000 tents and over 8,000 trucks carrying winter-related supplies had entered Gaza since the winter preparedness program began.

The IDF also reported approving more than 820 requests covering additional shipments of shelter, sanitation and medical equipment.

It said approximately half of the approved shipments had not yet entered Gaza, citing logistical and funding difficulties unrelated to Israel.

The military described humanitarian conditions in Gaza as the best they had been since the war began, particularly regarding food availability, water supplies and sanitation infrastructure.

It also accused Hamas of exploiting humanitarian aid and civilian facilities for military purposes, arguing that the terrorist organization’s refusal to disarm remained a central obstacle to implementing the ceasefire arrangements.