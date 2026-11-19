WATCH: Tucker Carlson doubles down on Amalek theory, genocide claims November 19, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-tucker-carlson-doubles-down-on-amalek-theory-genocide-claims/ Email Print Antisemitic podcaster Tucker Carlson went on Stephen A. Smith’s show, where he repeatedly accused Israel of genocide, cited Amalek as proof of Israel’s intent to exterminate Gaza and compared Israeli officials to Adolf Eichmann. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/n69ms3rLKDWuBdPW.mp4 GazaGenocideStephen A. SmithTucker Carlson