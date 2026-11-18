Rubio says no imminent threat from Iran on US homeland

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio prepares to board a plane en route to Uzbekistan, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. (Kylie Cooper/Pool Photo via AP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismisses fears of imminent Iranian attack on Washington, blasts intelligence leakers as ”liars.”

By World Israel News Staff

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday that he does not believe Washington faces an imminent Iranian attack, dismissing concerns raised by reports that Tehran is considering detonating a radioactive dirty bomb or chemical weapon in the American capital.

Speaking to reporters in Manila, Philippines, where he is accompanying President Donald Trump on a diplomatic visit, Rubio was questioned about a CNN report citing intelligence assessments that Iran may be developing plans to attack senior members of the Trump administration.

Asked directly whether he was concerned about an imminent attack on Washington, Rubio responded: “I am not.”

“I don’t think there’s any imminent threat,” he added.

Rubio expressed confidence in American intelligence agencies’ ability to detect potential threats, while acknowledging that sophisticated attackers can sometimes evade surveillance.

He also sharply criticized individuals who disclose purported classified intelligence to journalists, suggesting that some sources fabricate information while others illegally reveal government secrets.

“Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals,” Rubio told reporters.

The secretary of state clarified that he was speaking generally about intelligence leaks rather than accusing the sources behind CNN‘s specific report of fabricating information.

Rubio declined to confirm or deny the reported intelligence, noting that genuine intelligence assessments are classified.

The exchange followed CNN‘s report Monday that American intelligence agencies had obtained information suggesting Iran was exploring options to attack senior Trump administration officials in Washington using a radiological dirty bomb or chemical weapon.

Citing seven US officials, CNN reported that intercepted Iranian communications included discussions of potential targets, locations and materials that could be used in an attack.

The intelligence reportedly prompted American authorities to develop contingency plans, although officials disagreed over the information’s credibility and whether Tehran had the capability or intention to carry out such an operation.

Sources familiar with the intelligence characterized the reported Iranian planning as an effort to preserve potential options for retaliation rather than evidence that an attack was imminent.

A dirty bomb uses conventional explosives to disperse radioactive material. Unlike a nuclear weapon, it does not create a nuclear explosion, but can contaminate surrounding areas and cause widespread panic and disruption.

The White House sought to reassure the public following the report, saying that authorities were monitoring potential dangers but that there were currently “no credible threats to the homeland.”

Trump, however, warned Tuesday that Iran would face an unprecedented response if it carried out such an attack.

“Well, if there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of an imminent threat.

The president added that his administration was taking the intelligence reports seriously.

Iran rejected the accusations, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei describing the reported plot as fabricated and accusing Washington of manufacturing allegations to justify further military action.

The controversy comes amid renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the two countries exchanging military strikes even as diplomatic efforts continue through regional intermediaries.

Rubio’s remarks were delivered during a broader press briefing addressing a series of major technology outages across the United States, including disruptions affecting the Federal Aviation Administration, Microsoft and banking services.

The secretary of state rejected speculation that the incidents were connected or represented a coordinated cyberattack by Iran or another hostile government.

He said American authorities had found no evidence linking the outages to each other or to malicious actors, emphasizing that the incidents appeared to have separate technical explanations.

Rubio acknowledged that the convergence of technical failures and reports of possible foreign attacks had heightened public anxiety, but maintained that the administration had no information indicating that the country was experiencing a coordinated assault.