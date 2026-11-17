Jewish leaders warn that Mayor Mamdani is endangering New York Jews by disbanding NYPD counterterrorism unit.

By World Israel News Staff

Jewish leaders sharply criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani on Monday after he announced plans to dismantle a specialized NYPD unit responsible for counterterrorism and protest response, warning that the decision could leave Jewish communities increasingly vulnerable to antisemitic demonstrations and violence.

Mamdani announced the dissolution of the Strategic Response Group (SRG), a roughly 500-officer unit established in 2015, alongside Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, fulfilling a central promise from his mayoral campaign.

The mayor said the restructuring would separate counterterrorism operations from the policing of demonstrations, transferring responsibility for managing protests to newly created units emphasizing communication and de-escalation.

“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” Mamdani said.

Under the plan, the city will establish a civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division whose personnel will be unarmed and lack arrest powers.

A separate First Amendment Support Team will consist of 30 uniformed police officers trained to communicate with protesters and defuse confrontations.

The NYPD will also establish a Patrol Support Division staffed by officers with specialized crowd-management training. Its personnel will retain the authority to intervene and make arrests when necessary, while the SRG’s counterterrorism responsibilities, including heavy-weapons deployments, will be transferred to the department’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism Bureau.

The changes will also restrict police tactics during demonstrations, prohibiting the use of tear gas, long guns and kettling, a practice in which officers surround and confine groups of protesters. Pepper spray will no longer be permitted as a general crowd-control measure.

The announcement drew immediate criticism from Jewish representatives who argued that the SRG has played an essential role in protecting synagogues, Jewish institutions and neighborhoods during increasingly confrontational anti-Israel demonstrations.

New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov, co-chair of the council’s bipartisan task force on antisemitism, accused Mamdani of exposing Jewish residents to additional dangers.

Vernikov told Jewish News Syndicate that dismantling the unit was “unleashing a monster on Jewish New Yorkers.”

She cited incidents involving protesters confronting worshippers outside synagogues, threatening Jewish students and targeting Jewish-owned businesses.

Evan Bernstein, CEO of B’nai B’rith International, was similarly critical, describing the decision as “a dangerous and ideological betrayal of public safety.”

Bernstein argued that the SRG had been among the few specialized police units capable of responding rapidly when anti-Israel demonstrations escalated into intimidation or violence.

Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun on Manhattan’s Upper East Side also criticized the decision, stressing the distinction between legitimate political demonstrations and the use of protests to intimidate Jewish residents.

He warned that Mamdani’s approach could encourage further confrontations outside Jewish institutions, pointing to recent demonstrations at the Park East Synagogue and the UJA-Federation building.

The controversy comes amid persistently high levels of antisemitic hate crimes in New York City.

According to NYPD statistics released earlier this month, 57.8% of all confirmed hate crimes recorded in October targeted Jews, who constitute approximately 10% of the city’s population.

The NYPD recorded 26 confirmed anti-Jewish hate crimes during the month, the same number reported in October 2025.

Jewish organizations have repeatedly expressed concern about demonstrations outside synagogues, including confrontations at which police have intervened to separate protesters from congregants.

In May, an anti-Israel protest outside a Brooklyn synagogue resulted in multiple arrests. During another confrontation outside Manhattan’s Park East Synagogue, an NYPD officer was hospitalized after demonstrators attempted to remove police barricades.

Not all Jewish organizations condemned the restructuring. The World Jewish Congress expressed confidence that the NYPD would continue protecting Jewish residents despite the changes, while emphasizing that political considerations must not interfere with public safety.

Police Commissioner Tisch also defended the plan, insisting that it would not undermine the department’s ability to respond to terrorist threats or other serious incidents.

She said the restructuring would improve the NYPD’s organization while preserving the resources needed to protect officers and civilians.

The decision also generated criticism from the Police Benevolent Association, whose president, Patrick Hendry, accused Mamdani of prioritizing the demands of his political supporters over public safety.