WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters turn on Mamdani, call him a ‘sellout’ November 12, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-turn-on-mamdani-call-him-a-sellout/ Email Print Anti-Israel protesters in Manhattan chanted against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him and the NYPD of trying to silence their support for Palestine while blasting his earlier appearance at an October 7 memorial vigil. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/02kTsL_CyWhnQdNB.mp4 anti-Israel protestersNYPDZohran Mamdani