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WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters turn on Mamdani, call him a ‘sellout’

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Anti-Israel protesters in Manhattan chanted against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, accusing him and the NYPD of trying to silence their support for Palestine while blasting his earlier appearance at an October 7 memorial vigil.

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