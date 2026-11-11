Three MKs ejected in chaotic first Knesset session

MK Ahmad Tibi attends a meeting of the Knesset Arrangements Committee at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, November 11, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Committee chairman MK Roi Folkman kept trying to impose order as the session continued, but the confrontations persisted.

By JFeed

The Arrangements Committee of the 26th Knesset convened Wednesday for its first session, but the meeting quickly devolved into sharp confrontations between coalition and opposition members.

Committee chairman MK Roi Folkman repeatedly tried to restore order but faced constant disruptions and escalating clashes.

During the debate, he ejected three MKs from the chamber: Tali Gotliv, Almog Cohen and Erez Tadmor.

Earlier, MK Ahmad Tibi had demanded that Folkman remove Gotliv as well.

MK Yinon Azoulay of Shas criticized Folkman’s handling of the session, telling him: “I have to tell you that you failed in your first debate.” Even Folkman acknowledged the chaos: “Everyone here is doing bits for TikTok. These aren’t campaign videos.”

One of the most prominent confrontations erupted between MK Erez Tadmor and MK Naama Lazimi.

Tadmor called Lazimi a “chicken” and said she was “screaming like a chicken.” Lazimi responded: “Weapons thieves won’t humiliate women.”

The exchange sparked further uproar in the chamber.

MK Yitzhak Goldknopf also weighed in, telling his colleagues: “A fence for wisdom is silence.”

MK Efrat Rayten of the Democrats attacked the previous government’s policy toward Hamas.

“After October 7th, Hamas still controls Gaza. You already surrendered before October 7th and after October 7th. What a disgrace,” she said.

Rayten also referenced the “Hamas is an asset” policy and the funds transferred to the Strip.

Tensions also flared around the Arab MKs. After right-wing MKs called them “terror supporters,” the Arab members threatened to abandon the committee and refuse to vote alongside the opposition bloc.

They were partly responding to Folkman’s failure to condemn the remarks.

MK Ofir Katz announced that Likud intends to file a complaint with the Ethics Committee over Tibi’s remarks.

“We intend to approach the Ethics Committee following Ahmad Tibi’s threat to remove Likud members from the committee,” Katz said.

During the confrontation, he claimed it was undemocratic to allow him to speak and accused the Arab MKs of supporting terror.

Folkman kept trying to impose order as the session continued, but the confrontations persisted.

Otzma Yehudit responded in a statement:

“There is no limit to the disgrace: the terror supporters in the Knesset completely control the left-wing bloc and dictate its agenda, and to remove the courageous MK Tali Gotliv from the chamber only because she told the truth. It is shameful to see how an entire bloc surrenders to the blackmail of Ahmad Tibi and his colleagues and becomes hostage in their hands just for a seat.”

The session took place one day after the Knesset plenum approved the establishment of the Arrangements Committee by a vote of 63 to 50.

Under the committee’s decision, MK Avigdor Liberman will chair the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.