Politicians, terror victims’ families slam bid to oust Ohana with Arab party backing

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana holding up a book with the word "Jew" written six million times. (X Screenshot)

The Change Bloc secured 61 signatures to replace Ohana, nominating former minister Matan Kahana for the position.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich condemned the Change Bloc’s decision to nominate Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker, accusing opposition lawmakers of relying on Arab parties to secure his appointment following the swearing-in of Israel’s 26th Knesset.

The move has drawn criticism from politicians and families of terrorism victims, particularly over the participation of lawmakers from Ra’am and the Joint List in the effort to replace incumbent Speaker Amir Ohana.

“Being appointed Knesset Speaker with the votes of Israel’s enemies is illegitimate. It is moral bankruptcy. A complete loss of moral judgment,” Smotrich said.

Addressing Kahana directly, Smotrich urged the former minister to reject the nomination while it depended on support from the Arab factions.

“I call on Matan Kahana not to repeat the mistakes of the past made by the Muslim Brotherhood government, and to refuse to accept the position as long as it is made possible through the support of parties that view the establishment of the State of Israel as a catastrophe and undermine its right to exist,” he declared.

Esti Yaniv, whose sons Hallel and Yagel Yaniv were murdered in a terrorist attack in Huwara nearly three years ago, also criticized the proposed appointment.

“My children received a burial plot on Mount Herzl because of Arabs. Matan Kahana will receive a plot on Mount Herzl with Arab votes. Choose whom you identify with,” she wrote.

The controversy followed Tuesday’s announcement that opposition leaders had agreed to nominate Kahana, an incoming lawmaker from the Yashar party, for the speakership as part of an agreement on parliamentary appointments.

The opposition bloc, headed by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot, submitted the required 61 signatures Wednesday to initiate Ohana’s replacement. Lawmakers from Ra’am and the Joint List were among those supporting the request.

Under the parliamentary procedure, Ohana must convene a vote on his replacement within one week of receiving the signatures. Kahana is the bloc’s designated candidate for the position.