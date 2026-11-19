A member of the UK’s House of Lords claims that British Jews to blame for rising antisemitism, saying the failed to condemn Israel’s war on Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

A member of Britain’s House of Lords has sparked outrage after claiming that the country’s Jewish community bears responsibility for rising antisemitic attacks because of its failure to condemn Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon, an independent crossbench peer and prominent Sikh religious figure, made the remarks Monday during a parliamentary debate on government funding to protect Jewish schools, synagogues and other community buildings.

“The threat to the British Jewish community has undoubtedly increased due to the Jewish community’s inexplicable silence over Israeli genocide in Gaza,” Singh declared.

His remarks were met with jeers from fellow members of the House of Lords, with Lord Walney shouting “Shame.”

Home Office Minister Lord Hanson of Flint immediately rejected Singh’s suggestion that British Jews were responsible for attacks against their community.

“I do not accept that the Jewish community in the United Kingdom has brought these attacks on itself, under any circumstance whatever,” Hanson responded.

He stressed that British Jews were entitled to practice their religion and attend schools, synagogues and community centers without fear of violence or intimidation, regardless of political disagreements over Israel.

The remarks drew further condemnation from Jewish community leaders.

“For a member of the House of Lords to suggest that British Jews have somehow brought attacks upon themselves is reprehensible,” said Claudia Mendoza, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council.

Mendoza emphasized that British Jews could not be held responsible for decisions made by Israel’s government and warned that such rhetoric risked encouraging further antisemitic attacks.

Former Labour minister Lord Ian Austin similarly denounced Singh’s remarks as “completely disgusting,” describing the suggestion that Jews had brought antisemitism upon themselves as a longstanding antisemitic trope.

Lord Walney also criticized Singh, accusing him of repeatedly singling out British Jews over Israeli policy.

The controversy follows a similar intervention by Singh in April 2024, when he asked Parliament whether British Jews could improve their public image and security by formally distancing themselves from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

At the time, Singh questioned why the Board of Deputies of British Jews had sent a delegation to Israel rather than publicly condemning Israeli military operations in Gaza.

Then-Home Office Minister Lord Sharpe of Epsom described the question as “deeply inappropriate” and refused to answer it.

The latest exchange occurred during a debate initiated by Jewish peer Baroness Ruth Deech, who warned that approximately 600 Jewish communal buildings across Britain faced serious security threats following repeated arson attacks, assaults and other incidents.

Deech said Jewish institutions were facing mounting expenses for reinforced doors, protective glass, security alarms and other measures, with existing government assistance largely covering security personnel rather than building improvements.

The government has allocated £32.4 million for Jewish community security during the 2026–2027 financial year, with an additional £4 million announced in April.

The debate comes amid heightened concerns over antisemitism in Britain following several attacks against Jewish institutions in 2026, including the destruction of four Hatzola volunteer ambulances in London’s Golders Green neighborhood in March and arson attacks against synagogues in the capital.

According to the Community Security Trust, which monitors antisemitism and provides security assistance to British Jewish communities, more than 3,700 antisemitic incidents were recorded in the United Kingdom in 2025.

Hanson reiterated that the government would continue protecting Jewish communities while defending the right to criticize Israeli policies, stressing that political disagreements could never justify threats or violence against British Jews.