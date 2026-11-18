View of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) building in Gaza. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

Palestinian Authority moves to take control of UNRWA leadership as Israel warns of Hamas infiltration.

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority is attempting to secure control over senior positions within the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, prompting Israeli warnings that the initiative could place Hamas-affiliated personnel in influential roles financed by international donors.

According to a report published Tuesday by Israel Hayom, Palestinian representatives are pushing to replace senior international officials at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) with local Palestinian appointees from Judea and Samaria and the Gaza Strip.

The proposed appointments would receive funding from the UN’s regular budget and international contributions, potentially transferring considerable administrative influence to Palestinian officials while retaining the agency’s international financing.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, strongly condemned the initiative, arguing that it would enable terrorist organizations to gain greater influence over the agency.

“The attempt to staff senior UNRWA management positions with local individuals funded by the international community is an illegitimate maneuver to smuggle Hamas affiliates into key positions,” Danon said.

“UNRWA functions as a human resources arm of Hamas, and we will not accept this reality,” he added.

The proposal comes as the Palestinian Authority and Palestine Liberation Organization seek to prevent the gradual dismantling of UNRWA, which has faced mounting financial difficulties, international criticism and restrictions imposed by Israel.

A draft UN General Assembly resolution reported by The Times of Israel on Monday calls for the creation of additional locally staffed positions financed through the UN’s regular budget if restrictions prevent international personnel from continuing their work.

The measure is part of a broader Palestinian diplomatic initiative at the UN, which also includes proposals targeting Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria.

Israeli officials argue that transferring UNRWA’s senior management responsibilities to local personnel would make the organization more vulnerable to infiltration by Hamas and other terrorist groups.

The concerns follow years of Israeli allegations that Hamas has embedded operatives within UNRWA, exploited its facilities for military purposes and employed agency personnel who participated in the October 7, 2023, massacre.

In August, the US Agency for International Development’s Office of Inspector General disclosed that it had referred more than 100 current or former UNRWA employees to the State Department for review over alleged involvement in the October 7 attacks or affiliation with Hamas.

The office also reported that three former employees had been proposed for removal, including a former UNRWA teacher identified as a Hamas military operative allegedly involved in abductions during the massacre.

UNRWA has rejected allegations that the organization is systematically controlled by Hamas, while acknowledging individual violations of its neutrality requirements and taking disciplinary action against implicated employees.

The latest dispute unfolds against the backdrop of a reported plan to gradually transfer UNRWA’s responsibilities to other institutions.

Earlier this month, Israel Hayom reported that UNRWA’s acting commissioner-general, Christian Saunders, was advancing discussions on transferring the agency’s responsibilities in Gaza to the US-backed Board of Peace and some operations in Judea and Samaria to the Palestinian Authority.

The proposal reportedly includes transferring education and healthcare services to alternative administrative bodies, alongside substantial reductions in UNRWA’s workforce.

Palestinian officials have opposed the initiative, arguing that dismantling the agency would undermine the international recognition of Palestinian refugee status and weaken the Palestinian claim to a right of return.

The PLO has held meetings with representatives of UNRWA employees to coordinate opposition to the proposed restructuring.

UNRWA’s financial difficulties have nevertheless intensified pressure for major changes.

Addressing the UN General Assembly’s Fourth Committee on November 12, Saunders announced that the agency faced a $250 million budget deficit for 2026, including an immediate cash shortfall of approximately $70 million.

Without additional funding, Saunders warned, UNRWA could be forced to introduce further reductions to its operations and workforce.

“This is not the Agency ‘crying Wolf’, this is fact,” Saunders told delegates.

He emphasized that the proposed restructuring was intended to preserve essential services rather than eliminate the organization.

“There is no intention to run away from the responsibilities entrusted to us by this Assembly or to dismantle or eliminate the Agency,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Knesset has enacted legislation prohibiting UNRWA activities in Israeli territory and barring Israeli government agencies from maintaining official contact with the organization.