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WATCH: IDF eliminates six terrorists in Gaza strikes

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IDF strikes in Khan Younis this week eliminated six terrorists, including a Hamas sniper cell leader, a Nukhba company commander and an Army of Islam smuggler, who were all rebuilding their terror capabilities.

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