WATCH: IDF eliminates six terrorists in Gaza strikes November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-eliminates-six-terrorists-in-gaza-strikes/ Email Print IDF strikes in Khan Younis this week eliminated six terrorists, including a Hamas sniper cell leader, a Nukhba company commander and an Army of Islam smuggler, who were all rebuilding their terror capabilities. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/f63IcqrGzhtQ-eWc.mp4 GazaHamasIDF