WATCH: Ultra-Orthodox Jew has liquid thrown at him, assaulted in brazen attack November 8, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ultra-orthodox-jew-has-liquid-thrown-at-him-assaulted-in-brazen-attack/ Email Print An ultra-Orthodox Jew in religious attire was splashed with an unidentified liquid and beaten, but he fought back, landing several punches before passing Jews rushed in and pulled the attacker off him. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/wpgwMvCLVQbxYbML.mp4 AntisemitismassaultWilliamsburg