WATCH: Knesset member who lost both legs fighting in Gaza gets standing ovation at swearing-in November 10, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-knesset-member-who-lost-both-legs-fighting-in-gaza-gets-standing-ovation-at-swearing-in/ Email Print Newly sworn-in Knesset member Eliya Majad, who lost both legs fighting in Gaza, received a standing ovation from fellow lawmakers for his bravery and resilience. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/6u4syG9pS0Ic2KaS.mp4 amputeeIDF wounded soldierKnesset