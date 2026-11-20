This religion could soon overtake Christianity as world’s largest

New demographic projections point to a historic shift in global religion, while Israel is expected to become home to nearly two-thirds of the world’s Jews.

By World Israel News Staff

Christianity’s centuries-long position as the world’s largest religion could end within the next decade, according to new population projections released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

Islam is projected to overtake Christianity by 2035, with approximately 2.57 billion Muslims worldwide compared with 2.52 billion Christians.

The historic shift would occur decades earlier than Pew previously anticipated, driven largely by higher Muslim birth rates, younger populations and declining Christian affiliation in parts of the Western world.

But the research also reveals another major demographic transformation: Israel is expected to become home to nearly two-thirds of the world’s Jews by 2070, as Jewish populations outside the Jewish state stagnate or decline.

The findings are part of Pew’s new study, The Future of World Religions: Population Growth Projections, 2020–2070, examining demographic changes across 201 countries and territories.

By 2070, the Muslim population is projected to exceed 3.6 billion, representing approximately 36% of humanity, while Christians will number just under 3 billion, or about 29% of the global population.

Why Islam is growing so rapidly

The primary driver of Islam’s expansion is not mass conversion but population growth.

Muslim women worldwide have an estimated fertility rate of 3.1 children, compared with approximately 2.0 among non-Muslims.

Muslim populations also tend to be younger, meaning more people are entering their childbearing years.

Between 2020 and 2070, the global Muslim population is projected to grow by 80%, compared with 30% growth among Christians.

Much of that expansion will occur in countries where Muslims already constitute a majority, rather than through large-scale religious conversion.

Meanwhile, Christianity faces declining affiliation in many Western countries.

In the United States, Christians are projected to fall below half the population by 2070, while the religiously unaffiliated population continues to expand.

Europe is expected to experience significant demographic changes as well. Muslims, who represented approximately 6% of Europeans in 2020, are projected to account for nearly 13% by 2070.

However, Christianity is still expected to remain Europe’s largest religion, with Christians projected to represent approximately 52% of the continent’s population in 2070.

Israel to become home to nearly two-thirds of world Jewry

For Jews, Pew’s findings reveal a profound demographic transformation: The Jewish population is increasingly concentrating in Israel, even as Jewish communities elsewhere face stagnation or decline.

In 2020, Israel was home to approximately 46% of the world’s Jews. By 2070, that figure is projected to reach 62%.

Israel’s Jewish population is expected to grow from 6.8 million in 2020 to 11.1 million in 2070, driven primarily by births exceeding deaths.

The American Jewish population, by contrast, is projected to decline by approximately 1.2 million during the same period.

As a result, the proportion of world Jewry living in the United States is expected to fall from 39% to just 26%.

Europe’s share of the global Jewish population is projected to shrink from 9% to 5%.

These changes would make Israel not only the world’s largest Jewish population center, as it already is, but home to a substantial majority of Jews worldwide.

Israeli Jewish fertility rate is twice that of American Jews

One of the study’s most striking findings concerns the dramatic fertility gap between Israeli and American Jews.

Israeli Jewish women have an estimated fertility rate of 3.0 children, compared with just 1.5 among Jewish women in the United States.

In other words, Israeli Jewish women have twice as many children on average as American Jewish women.

Israel is the only country among the seven for which Pew had reliable Jewish fertility data where the Jewish fertility rate exceeds the population replacement level of approximately 2.1 children per woman.

The difference reflects Israel’s relatively young Jewish population and high fertility rates, particularly among haredi families.

Pew notes that while fertility rates among Israel’s Muslim, Christian and Druze populations have declined over the past two decades, Jewish fertility has increased.

The study also found that nearly all Israeli adults raised Jewish continue to identify as Jewish in adulthood, compared with roughly three-quarters of American Jews.

Together, these factors help explain why Israel’s Jewish population is expected to expand substantially while Jewish communities in much of the Diaspora face demographic challenges.

World Jewry grows, but its global share declines

Despite these differences, the worldwide Jewish population is projected to increase from approximately 15 million in 2020 to 18 million by 2070.

Nearly all of that net growth is expected to come from Israel, whose population gains would offset Jewish population losses elsewhere.

However, because other religious groups are growing more rapidly, Jews are projected to decline slightly as a percentage of humanity, from 0.19% to 0.17%.

Pew’s projections primarily measure Jews by religion, with some adjustments using broader Jewish population estimates, rather than everyone with Jewish ancestry or cultural ties.

The researchers caution that the figures are projections, not certainties. They assume that recent demographic trends will broadly continue and cannot fully anticipate future wars, migration patterns or changes in fertility and religious identification.

Nevertheless, the findings point toward two historic demographic shifts unfolding simultaneously.

Islam could become the world’s largest religion within the next decade, while the Jewish people’s demographic future becomes increasingly centered on Israel.

For centuries, the overwhelming majority of Jews lived outside their ancestral homeland. By 2070, that historic reality could be reversed, with nearly two-thirds of world Jewry living in the Jewish state.