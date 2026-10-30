Thailand strips chief rabbi of citizenship amid raids on Jewish institutions

The move against a rabbi who has led Thailand’s Jewish community for more than 30 years comes amid government investigations and growing anti-Israel protests.

By World Israel News Staff

Thailand has revoked the citizenship of Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, the country’s longtime Chabad leader, amid government raids on Jewish institutions and growing anti-Israel protests.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the order Wednesday, accusing Kantor of violating naturalization requirements by continuing to use his American citizenship after becoming a Thai national in 2013.

Authorities cited 16 instances in which Kantor used his American nationality to travel to and from Australia, most recently in January 2026.

Thai law allows authorities to revoke naturalized citizenship when an individual continues exercising rights associated with a previous nationality.

The decision comes amid a broader government investigation into Chabad institutions and Jewish organizations, raising concerns about increasing pressure on Thailand’s Jewish community.

Raids on Jewish institutions

Earlier this month, Thai investigators raided several Jewish institutions in Bangkok, including Chabad offices and a historic synagogue undergoing reconstruction.

Authorities are examining suspected violations involving foreign ownership, business registrations, property transactions and overseas funding.

Investigators reportedly discovered more than 60 companies registered at a single Bangkok address, raising questions about possible arrangements designed to circumvent restrictions on foreign ownership.

However, the allegations remain under investigation, and authorities have not established wrongdoing by Kantor or Chabad. The rabbi’s citizenship was revoked specifically over his use of American nationality, not the separate financial inquiries.

The developments have heightened concerns as anti-Israel demonstrations have targeted Chabad institutions in Phuket, a popular destination for Israeli tourists.

Some protests outside the Chabad House in Patong have included antisemitic slogans, alongside accusations concerning Israeli-linked businesses and property ownership.

Thailand has long welcomed Israeli travelers, with Chabad centers providing kosher meals, religious services and assistance to Jewish tourists throughout the country.

Kantor arrived in Bangkok in 1993 and spent more than three decades building a network of Jewish institutions serving residents and visitors.

Chabad challenges decision

Chabad expressed disappointment over the citizenship revocation, saying it is addressing the matter through legal channels while emphasizing its respect for Thai law and institutions.

Kantor has not issued a separate public response.

The case comes amid a broader Thai government campaign against foreign nationals suspected of violating business and property ownership laws, although Jewish community members have expressed particular concern over the investigations and accompanying anti-Israel hostility.

Despite the controversy, Chabad has emphasized that its synagogues and community centers throughout Thailand remain open and continue serving the country’s Jewish residents and visitors.