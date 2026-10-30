Irishman who threatened to shoot Jewish couple in France gets suspended sentence, sparking outrage

O’Brien, an Irishman originally from Dublin who currently lives in France, allegedly told them he was sorry Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had not “finished the job.”

By Ailin Vilches Arguello, The Algemeiner

A French court has sentenced an Irishman who threatened to shoot a Jewish couple to six months of suspended prison time, prompting outrage from Jewish leaders and political figures in what appears to be yet another instance of excessive leniency toward antisemitism in France’s legal system.

The Correctional Tribunal of Avignon, a city in southeastern France, handed 60-year-old Patrick O’Brien a six-month suspended sentence on Friday after convicting him of “attempting to justify crimes against humanity” and “making death threats aggravated by their antisemitic nature” for threatening Australian Jewish tourists earlier this year.

O’Brien’s suspended sentence means he will not go to prison unless he violates the conditions imposed by the court during the suspension period.

The Avignon court rejected prosecutors’ request to bar O’Brien from entering France for three years, further intensifying criticism of the leniency shown in his sentencing.

As part of the ruling, O’Brien was ordered to pay approximately $580 in compensation to each victim and $350 each to the Jewish organizations Campaign Against Hate, Antisemitism, and Racism (CHAR) and B’nai B’rith.

Even though CHAR welcomed the conviction, the organization condemned the sentence as too lenient, warning that the punishment failed to reflect the seriousness of O’Brien’s antisemitic threats.

“To publicly wish for the completion of the Holocaust, then threaten a woman with death because she is Jewish, and walk away with a suspended sentence and a fine of just a few hundred euros—this sends a message that trivializes such acts, and it is something we cannot accept,” the statement read.

“The victim’s father survived the Holocaust—her family was murdered at Auschwitz. What was expressed in front of the victim was, in effect, a regret that her family had not been entirely wiped out,” it continued.

Although Sharon Kuperholz and her husband welcomed the verdict as a sign that O’Brien could not escape accountability, they also argued that France’s justice system continued to impose far too lenient penalties on offenders.

“I think that in today’s world, there’s so much mercy to perpetrators, which is actually cruelty to the victims,” Kuperholz told The Australian Jewish News in an exclusive interview.

“Had he had a weapon, I really feel like he would have attacked us,” she added.

Kuperholz said she intends to donate the compensation awarded to her to Beit Halochem, an Israeli organization dedicated to the rehabilitation and support of wounded Israeli soldiers and victims of terrorism.

“For somebody who wished for the annihilation of the Jewish people, to know that he’s contributed to the defense of the Jewish people, I think maybe that will mean something to him,” she said.

Earlier this year, Kuperholz and her husband were subjected to a disturbing antisemitic confrontation at a French supermarket while visiting the country on vacation.

O’Brien, an Irishman originally from Dublin who currently lives in France, allegedly told them he was sorry Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had not “finished the job” before later threatening to shoot them.

According to the couple’s testimony, the confrontation began when O’Brien approached them after noticing the husband’s French national football team shirt and hearing the couple speak English.

Even though the exchange initially remained friendly, the conversation quickly turned political after the couple said they did not support Irish government policies, particularly its strongly anti-Israel stance and support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

At that moment, O’Brien reportedly became hostile and aggressive, making his comment about Hitler.

In a social media video that quickly went viral and drew roughly one million views within hours, the couple can be seen confronting the man and repeatedly asking him to repeat his remarks.

O’Brien is then heard threatening them, saying, “Get the f**k away from me before I put a f**king bullet in your head, OK?”

According to court documents, local authorities uncovered further evidence of O’Brien’s bigoted views during a search of his home, where electronic devices contained additional racist material, including a statement about wanting to “get rid of trash from the third world.”

During the trial, O’Brien admitted to his actions and expressed regret, claiming he had lost his temper during the argument and citing health problems and grief over his late wife’s death, while describing himself as a “committed humanist” opposed to violence.

This is far from the first case in France to spark such alarm, as courts have repeatedly overturned or reduced sentences for individuals accused of antisemitic crimes, fueling public outrage over what many see as excessive leniency.

In one of the latest cases, a French court last month tossed out antisemitism-motivated charges against a woman convicted of assaulting three Jewish students in a group attack in 2024.

The Correctional Tribunal of Strasbourg, in eastern France, handed one defendant a four-month suspended prison sentence and ordered her to pay $2,000 in damages to the three Jewish students for her role in the brutal assault.

Instead, had the court recognized antisemitism as an aggravating circumstance, the maximum sentence could have reached three years in prison, although the judge would still have had discretion to impose a lesser penalty.

The court also acquitted another defendant of assault charges despite testimony from the victims describing her involvement, as well as an audio recording from the incident that appears to capture others telling her to calm down.

In 2024, the two defendants saw a group of Jewish students removing and painting over anti-Israel graffiti at the University of Strasbourg before allegedly texting a group of men and directing them to the scene to confront the students.

At that moment, a group of four men appeared at the scene wearing balaclavas before launching a brutal attack on the three friends—a Jewish man identified as Arthur and his twin sisters, Haya and Shterna—beating them to the ground and calling them “dirty Zionists” as the assault unfolded.