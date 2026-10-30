Hochul leads Blakeman by 11 points – poll

Hochul received the support of 94% of Democrats, while Blakeman was backed by 95% of Republicans.

By JNS

Less than a week before New York voters head to the polls, Gov. Kathy Hochul leads Nassau County executive Bruce Blakeman, who is Jewish, by 11 points among likely voters in the state’s gubernatorial contest.

The Marist Poll gave Hochul, a Democrat, a 53% to 42% advantage over Blakeman, a Republican who was the beneficiary of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump to Syracuse earlier this month.

Hochul has led Blakeman by double digits in most surveys of the gubernatorial race.

She received the support of 94% of Democrats, while Blakeman was backed by 95% of Republicans. Independents broke towards Blakeman, 49% to 39%.

Hochul led Blakeman, 65% to 26%, among likely voters in New York City, which would be more than enough to overcome the slight advantage he had in the suburbs (51% to 47%) and upstate (49% to 48%).

Trump’s job approval rating in New York was just 38%, with 61% disapproving.

By 45% to 13%, likely voters said that their personal finances have gotten worse in the last year under the current administration, with 40% saying there was no change.

It shows up in the congressional races, where likely voters say that they would support a Democratic candidate over a Republican one by 56% to 42%.

Almost half, 47%, said that their vote in the state’s congressional races was against the president, with just 18% saying their vote was for Trump.

Some 34% said it was unrelated to the president.

The poll of 1,448 registered voters was conducted Oct. 22 to 25. The subset of likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.