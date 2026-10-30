IDF soldier indicted for espionage for Iran

Investigators found that the soldier sent photos and videos of sensitive sites, along with information on IDF weapon systems and ammunition.

By Eliana Fleming, JFeed

Israel’s military prosecution on Thursday indicted an IDF soldier on charges of spying for Iran, i24NEWS reported.

The soldier was arrested in September.

Investigators say he photographed interceptors, military vehicles, and American refueling aircraft stationed at an airfield in Israel and passed the material to an Iranian handler.

The indictment lists three charges. The first is passing information to the enemy with intent to harm state security.

The second is passing information to benefit the enemy. The third is contact with a foreign agent.

The arrest was announced in a joint statement from the Shin Bet security agency, the police, and the IDF.

All three described the case as an especially grave breach of national security.

They called on the public to report any suspicious approach that offers payment in exchange for information or services.

The soldier allegedly kept up contact with Iranian operatives for about a year and knew who his handler was.

During that time he carried out tasks they assigned him. He is accused of reporting on his unit’s activity, IDF alert levels, and call-ups.

That included the circumstances of his own mobilization at the start of the war known as “Roaring Lion.”

He also allegedly provided details on military bases and where they are located.

Arutz Sheva reported that the Shin Bet, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Director of Security of the Defense Establishment jointly carried out the investigation.

Investigators found that the soldier sent photos and videos of sensitive sites, along with information on IDF weapon systems and ammunition.

The Iranian handlers used this material for espionage and to monitor IDF activity.

The soldier is also accused of handing over information about fellow soldiers and commanders. He allegedly knew that his handler wanted to recruit them as spies.

He further shared a Telegram group meant for future Israeli conscripts, and the Iranian operative later joined it.

He was paid through cryptocurrency wallets, though the amount has not been disclosed.

The two allegedly communicated through encrypted channels and codes. They also prepared a cover story in case security services discovered the contact.

The handler suggested that the soldier buy a basic phone and a handgun. The handler also proposed that he travel to Iran in return for $200,000.

The statement did not say whether the soldier acted on any of these proposals.

A military court has extended the soldier’s detention until November 12, 2026, i24NEWS reported.