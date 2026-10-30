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WATCH: US Treasury Secretary reveals Iran is in dire economic straits

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America’s crushing economic blockade has left the Iranian regime unable to obtain U.S. dollars and pay its troops, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exposed.

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