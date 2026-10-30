WATCH: US Treasury Secretary reveals Iran is in dire economic straits

America’s crushing economic blockade has left the Iranian regime unable to obtain U.S. dollars and pay its troops, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent exposed.

Under Operation Economic Outcast, Iran’s regime is running out of lifelines, and its proxies are feeling the pressure. Tehran is struggling to move money, while the IRGC is reportedly failing to pay its own troops. We are cutting the regime’s ability to fund the Houthis, Hamas, and Hizballah. We will not allow Tehran to continue financing their campaign of terror.

— Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) October 30, 2026