WATCH: CENTCOM commander reveals how the Iran blockade is crushing the regime October 30, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-centcom-commander-reveals-how-the-iran-blockade-is-crushing-the-regime/ Email Print U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper detailed his regional visit and the push by American forces to keep cargo flowing freely while blocking the Iranian regime from exporting anything. Update from CENTCOM Commander: https://t.co/oipZRRCJuE — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) October 30, 2026 Brad CooperCENTCOMIran