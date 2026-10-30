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WATCH: UN Ambassador Waltz calls out Iran for refusing the IAEA access to nuclear sites

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U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz slammed the Iranian regime for having zero excuse to block IAEA inspectors from its nuclear sites and vowed the U.S. will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

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