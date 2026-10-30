WATCH: UN Ambassador Waltz calls out Iran for refusing the IAEA access to nuclear sites

U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz slammed the Iranian regime for having zero excuse to block IAEA inspectors from its nuclear sites and vowed the U.S. will never let Iran obtain nuclear weapons.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz says Iran’s failure to cooperate with IAEA inspectors leaves the regime with no excuse:

"The Iranian regime can point fingers all it wants, but it cannot explain away its failure to cooperate with the UN’s IAEA for inspections.

The world needs to hear this loud and clear: The United States and our partners will NEVER allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. Period. End of story."

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 30, 2026