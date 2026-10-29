Antisemitism explodes in Czechia: Nearly 4,700 incidents, synagogue bomb plot and rising violence

Antisemitism has surged to alarming levels in the Czech Republic since the October 7 Hamas massacre, with nearly 4,700 incidents recorded in 2024, according to a new report by the Council of Europe’s anti-racism commission.

Reported incidents climbed from 874 in 2020 to 4,328 in 2023 and 4,694 in 2024. Much of the hatred spread online, frequently blaming Czech Jews for Israel’s actions. Holocaust denial and distortion also rose by 47% in 2024.

The threat has extended beyond social media. Authorities documented four antisemitic physical assaults and 12 attacks on Jewish property in 2024. In Brno, an attempted synagogue bombing failed when an explosive device did not detonate. Five teenagers were subsequently arrested in connection with an investigation into online jihadist radicalization.

The report warns of a disturbing escalation in anti-Jewish hostility, even as Czechia has adopted a national strategy to combat antisemitism, strengthen Jewish community security, and expand Holocaust education through 2030.