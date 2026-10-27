Iran raises ‘Zionist expansionism’ in talks with Saudi Arabia and its Mecca Pact allies

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran, May 10, 2013. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

Saudi Arabia and its Mecca Pact allies Turkey and Pakistan send high-level delegations to Tehran for security talks, during which Iran claimed it raised the issue of “Zionist expansionism.”

By World Israel News Staff

Iran accused Israel of pursuing expansionist policies across the Middle East on Monday as senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan arrived in Tehran for high-level security talks aimed at preventing another escalation in the regional conflict.

Prior to the talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the discussions would address what Tehran considers major threats to regional security, including Israeli military activities, developments in Lebanon and Gaza, and the consequences of the ongoing conflict with the US and Israel.

Baghaei identified “the expansionism of the Zionist regime” as one of the principal concerns facing the region, alongside what he described as “US military aggression and the Zionist regime’s aggression.”

The meeting brought together representatives of the three countries that signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement in August, marking their first joint high-level visit to Iran since the formation of the alliance.

Saudi Arabia was represented by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Turkey by intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, and Pakistan by army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The officials met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said the visit was intended to reduce tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions to the regional crisis, while supporting mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar.

The ministry emphasized the importance of opening negotiations to “prevent a return to military escalation” and establish a framework for ending the conflict.

Pezeshkian used the meeting to call for greater cooperation among Muslim countries, urging regional governments to “stand together and adopt a coordinated position.”

The Iranian president also expressed support for agreements that could strengthen cooperation, security and economic development among Islamic countries.

The talks took place amid renewed concerns about a wider regional war following months of fighting involving Iran, Israel, the US and Iranian-backed groups.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated missile and drone attacks by the Iran-backed Houthis in recent weeks, including strikes targeting airports, oil facilities and other infrastructure.

The Saudi-led coalition has responded with attacks against Houthi positions in Yemen, while Egypt’s parliament approved a request on Monday to provide defensive military assistance to Saudi Arabia if needed.

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, signed by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey in August, establishes a mutual defense framework under which an armed attack on one member is considered an attack on all three.

The alliance has become increasingly significant as Saudi Arabia faces growing security threats from the Houthis and the broader confrontation between Iran and the US.

According to Pakistani officials, the Tehran discussions included proposals for a regional nonaggression arrangement, renewed US-Iran negotiations, the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

A Pakistani official also said Islamabad had presented Tehran with a possible compromise intended to address demands from both Washington and Iran.

Iran, however, ruled out discussing its nuclear program during Monday’s meeting. A senior Iranian official said negotiations on the issue would require Washington to first satisfy Tehran’s conditions for permanently ending the conflict.

Those conditions include lifting the US blockade of Iranian ports and easing sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

Following the discussions, Rezaei characterized the meetings as productive, saying, “Very good discussions took place between us.”

He said he believed a “new atmosphere is emerging in the region” and emphasized that regional countries should take primary responsibility for their own security rather than relying on outside powers.

Rezaei also said the participants had discussed Israeli military activities in Lebanon, Syria, Gaza and Judea and Samaria.

The four countries agreed to continue discussions on regional security and cooperation, although no concrete diplomatic agreement was announced.