Intel to acquire Israeli quantum computing firm Classiq in reported $2.3B deal

Founded in Israel, Classiq develops software that enables researchers, developers, and businesses to design quantum applications without requiring extensive expertise in the underlying hardware or quantum circuit design.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Intel has agreed to acquire Israeli quantum computing software company Classiq in a deal aimed at combining the U.S. semiconductor giant’s quantum hardware and manufacturing capabilities with software designed to make quantum computing more accessible.

Israeli media reports put the deal’s value at about $2.3 billion, although Intel has not officially disclosed the financial terms.

The acquisition would bring together Intel’s silicon-based quantum technology and Classiq’s platform for designing quantum algorithms, creating a full-stack system intended to accelerate the development and adoption of quantum computing.

“For more than a decade, Intel has made remarkable progress in quantum computing by applying its semiconductor innovation, advanced manufacturing prowess, and systems engineering expertise to the development of scalable silicon spin-qubit technology,” Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan said.

“Joining forces with Classiq transforms Intel’s Quantum Computing Group into a full-stack quantum computing business.”

Founded in Israel, Classiq develops software that enables researchers, developers, and businesses to design quantum applications without requiring extensive expertise in the underlying hardware or quantum circuit design.

Its platform automates the synthesis of quantum algorithms and is designed to work across different quantum hardware technologies.

“Since our founding, Classiq has focused on making quantum computing practical and accessible by enabling developers, researchers, and enterprises to create scalable quantum applications without requiring deep expertise in quantum circuit design,” Classiq co-founder and CEO Nir Minerbi said.

“Together, Intel and Classiq can help unlock the benefits of quantum computing and accelerate its adoption sooner.”

Intel said it intends to maintain Classiq’s existing integrations with other platforms and preserve support for an open quantum software ecosystem.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2027.