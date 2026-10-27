Democrats leader Golan approached by man with knife on election day

Democrats party chairman Yair Golan casts his vote at a polling station in Rosh HaAyin, central Israel, during Israel’s general elections, October 27, 2026. (Photo by Reuven Schwartz/Flash90)

By 6 p.m., 66.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots—the highest turnout by that hour since 1973.

By Michele Chabin, JTA

Israel Police arrested a man carrying a large knife after he approached Yair Golan, head of the Democrats party, as Golan was campaigning in Tel Aviv on Election Day.

“Contrary to reports, no stabbing attempt occurred,” the police spokesman said in a statement.

The police said officers at the scene noticed a “suspicious object” protruding from beneath the coat of a man standing nearby. When they stopped him for inspection, they found a knife in his possession.

In a statement, Golan’s party said the man approached Golan “in a threatening manner” and that “when Golan’s security guards blocked him, a large knife slipped from beneath his clothing and fell to the ground.”

Police described the suspect as a Jerusalem resident in his 20s. He was arrested and taken to a local police station for questioning. They said the investigation “is ongoing.”

Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, cast their ballots at a Jerusalem school Tuesday.

“For the future of the State of Israel,” he said as he dropped his ballot in the ballot box.

At the school, he declared to his right-wing supporters that “the left” and “Arab parties” are trying to destroy the country’s Jewish character.

“We cannot leave this battle in the hands of the left and the Arab parties,” Netanyahu said, as he accused them of wanting “to bring an end to the Jewish state.”

The prime minister underscored the fateful nature of the elections, which could see him ousted, stating, “This is what is on the table; this is what is at stake: to secure the Jewish state, to ensure our security. And for that we must vote in large numbers.”

Prior to the election, analysts predicted that voter turnout would be higher than usual on Oct. 27. About 70% of Israeli voters cast a ballot in 2022.

By 6 p.m., 66.7% of eligible voters had cast their ballots—the highest turnout by that hour since 1973.

Following the incident, Golan said “incitement and violence will not deter us.”

In a statement to the press, he blamed the attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s negative campaigning and highlighted the ties between one of his spokespeople and Qatar.

“This is the direct result of the poison machine operated by Netanyahu and his Qatari agents. I call on everyone who cares about security and democracy to go out and vote now so that we can ensure the country we love so dearly becomes a free and safe place once again,” Golan said.