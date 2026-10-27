Netanyahu visits Western Wall, prays for ‘victory of the people of Israel’

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City, one day ahead of Israel’s general elections, October 26, 2026. (Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Moshe Feiglin, chairman of Zehut Party and No. 2 on the unified bloc with Smotrich’s faction, visited the Temple Mount on Monday with the candidates of his party.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slotted a prayer note between the stones of the Western Wall in Jerusalem’s Old City on Monday night hours before the polling stations opened for the 26th Knesset election the following morning.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister posted a photo of himself with the note, writing in Hebrew on X, “At tonight’s prayer at the Western Wall for the victory of the people of Israel.”

בתפילה הערב בכותל לניצחון עם ישראל https://t.co/vIuLP2bkZq — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) October 26, 2026

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, visited the Western Wall as well, accompanied by four generations of his family.

The minister posted a photo of his father, his son, his grandson and himself standing at the Western Wall Plaza.

הערב בכותל המערבי – 4 דורות בתמונה אחת: אבא שלי היקר, הבן שלי בניה, והנכד המתוק שלי נווה ❤️ https://t.co/eC1er6uyT5 — בצלאל סמוטריץ’ (@bezalelsm) October 26, 2026

In another tweet, Smotrich said it was a “privilege” to pray at the holy site “just moments before the opening of the ballot boxes.”

״אָבִֽינוּ שֶׁבַּשָּׁמַֽיִם,

צוּר יִשְׂרָאֵל וְגוֹאֲלוֹ,

בָּרֵךְ אֶת מְדִינַת יִשְׂרָאֵל,

רֵאשִׁית צְמִיחַת גְּאֻלָּתֵֽנוּ״ בערב החשוב הזה, רגע לפני פתיחת הקלפיות, זכיתי להתפלל בכותל המערבי יחד עם אבא שלי, בני בניה, שני נכדיי המתוקים, ויו״ר פורום הגבורה, הרב יהושע שני. https://t.co/WMbt63nS18 — בצלאל סמוטריץ’ (@bezalelsm) October 26, 2026

Moshe Feiglin, chairman of Zehut Party and No. 2 on the unified bloc with Smotrich’s faction, visited the Temple Mount on Monday with the candidates of his party.

“Here is the heart, from here everything begins,” Feiglin said in a Hebrew-language post on X.

“Just hours before the polling stations opened,” he wrote, “we ascended to pray together for the success of the People of Israel in the elections and for the victory of the national camp and the Jewish majority, out of the understanding that the Temple Mount is the heart and foundation, the place from which the People of Israel proclaims its message to the world, and that only through full sovereignty there can it fulfill its destiny.”

שעות לפתיחת הקלפיות עליתי עם נבחרת ‘זהות’ להר הבית – כאן הלב, מכאן מתחיל הכל היום בצהריים, שעות ספורות לפני פתיחת הקלפיות, עלינו כדי להתפלל יחד להצלחת עם ישראל בבחירות ולניצחון המחנה הלאומי והרוב היהודי, מתוך ההבנה שהר הבית הוא הלב והיסוד, המקום שממנו עם ישראל מבשר את בשורתו לעולם, ושרק בריבונות מלאה בו יוכל להגשים את ייעודו. לוחמינו הגיבורים שנכנסו לכל בית בעזה וראו את תמונות ההר על הקירות, הבינו את מה שההנהגה סירבה לראות: מול האויב שפועל מתוך דת ומטרה, גם אנחנו חייבים סיבת קיום, יעד וחזון חיובי שלשמם אנחנו נלחמים. הלוחמים גילו מחדש את המחויבות להר הבית ולמקדש, שמו את הפאצ’ים על המדים, והבינו שכל המלחמה הזו מוכרעת בהר הבית – לא בשום מקום אחר.

אין ריבונות בנגב, בגליל או בגבולות הארץ – בלי בעלות וריבונות בלב של ירושלים. כאן, המקום שממנו מתחיל הכל, מתחילה המשילות ומתחיל הניצחון. מי שנסוג מהקודש – מקבל אויב שרודף אחריו בכל עיר וכפר.

עלינו לכאן היום יחד כדי להתפלל לקראת הניצחון, ושעם ישראל ייצא מחר בהמוניו לקלפיות, יזקוף את קומתו ויבחר בזהות יהודית גאה ובריבונות ללא פשרות. הניצחון של המחנה הלאומי והרוב היהודי מוכרח להתחיל מהיסוד. — משה פייגלין Moshe Feiglin (@moshefeiglin) October 26, 2026

Also on Monday, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the holy site as well, saying that he went there to pray for “the success of the right and the people of Israel.”

בכותל המערבי, מתפלל להצלחת הימין ועם ישראל 🇮🇱 https://t.co/77gjoTZ7o6 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) October 26, 2026

Yoaz Hendel, leader of the Reservists Party, which has merged with the New Economic Party, for the 26th Knesset election, prayed at the Western Wall on Tuesday morning, Election Day.