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WATCH: Israeli candidate gives shocking response when asked about world abandoning Israel

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Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin fired back at a reporter who asked about Israel’s international standing, warning that nations hostile to the Jewish state will suffer the biblical consequences.

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