WATCH: Israeli candidate gives shocking response when asked about world abandoning Israel October 27, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-politician-gives-classic-response-when-asked-about-countries-abandoning-israel/ Email Print Zehut chairman Moshe Feiglin fired back at a reporter who asked about Israel’s international standing, warning that nations hostile to the Jewish state will suffer the biblical consequences. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/10/xPDnprUXs2mTy5dx.mp4 Moshe Feiglin