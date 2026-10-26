Former Hamas hostage Agam Berger demands Yair Golan stop using Oct. 7 footage

Former hostage Agam Berger takes a helicopter ride to freedom with her parents after 782 days of captivity. (Courtesy).

Footage from the bomb shelter where Berger was before her abduction also appears in the video.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Former Hamas hostage Agam Berger demanded that Democrats party leader Yair Golan stop using footage of her from the October 7 attack in his campaign videos.

“Don’t use videos in which I’m in the bomb shelter,” Berger said in response to a campaign video featuring images of her before she was abducted.

The video, titled “Remember,” features graphic footage from the October 7 terrorist attack, including the massacres and abductions to Gaza, alongside political messages criticizing the government’s conduct.

Footage from the bomb shelter where Berger was before her abduction also appears in the video.

Responding to the video on Instagram, Berger wrote: “Whoever intends to pursue the truth and girds himself for battle for the sake of truth always wins, and the truth is that we prevail not by virtue of power but by the power of our right and the merit of our forefathers.”

She followed with a direct request: “And don’t use videos in which I appear in the bomb shelter.”

The Democrats’ campaign video calls for political change and says: “Remember those who abandoned the sons and daughters, the male and female soldiers, the people of the kibbutzim and neighborhoods, the men and women dancing who fled for their lives into the fields and were abducted into the tunnels.”

It also praises participants in protests and efforts to secure the return of the hostages before ending with an election appeal.

Berger has taken part in several public events over the past year, including the main Selichot service at the Western Wall plaza, attended by approximately 100,000 worshippers and broadcast live to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv.

She has also met with prominent rabbis, including Rabbi Yigal Cohen, who praised the strength she displayed while in captivity.