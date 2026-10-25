Islamic extremists massacre Christians in Jordanian church

The interior of a Greek Orthodox church is seen through a shattered window hours after gunmen opened fire during a funeral, in Hamoud village, in Jordan's Karak governorate, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026. (AP Photo)

Nine people murdered and dozens wounded after masked gunmen open fire inside of church in southern Jordan.

By World Israel News Staff

Nine people were killed and approximately 40 others wounded when masked terrorists opened fire on mourners attending a funeral at a Greek Orthodox church in southern Jordan, with survivors describing how the attackers returned to shoot people who had already fallen to the ground.

The attack occurred Friday at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church in the village of Hamoud, in Jordan’s Karak governorate. Two critically wounded victims subsequently died, bringing the death toll to nine on Saturday, according to Jordanian Health Minister Ibrahim al-Bdour.

Witnesses said at least three masked gunmen armed with automatic weapons arrived outside the church and began shooting at mourners gathered for a funeral. Surveillance footage showed the attackers approaching the entrance before opening fire.

Saed al-Halaseh, who survived by dropping to the ground and crawling behind a parked car, described how the gunmen continued attacking people even after they had been wounded.

“They returned to finish off those who had already been hit,” he told the Associated Press.

Al-Halaseh said the terrorists also fired repeatedly at the church building, striking its facade, while terrified mourners attempted to escape. Several people he knew were shot in the head or back.

“It was truly a massacre,” he said.

Another survivor, Sahar al-Halsa, told Reuters that she had hidden behind a pillar when the shooting began. Emerging amid the chaos, she discovered her cousin Assem lying wounded outside the church.

“Assem, Assem, my darling, answer me,” she recalled pleading with him.

Her cousin briefly opened his eyes before dying. Al-Halsa said she believed divine intervention had saved her life.

“My life starts now, because I was going to die,” she said.

Her husband, Ziad al-Halsa, rushed toward the church after hearing gunfire and expressed relief when he discovered that his wife had survived.

Another witness, Dirgham al-Halasah, described the devastating impact on the small community.

“We have victims, we have wounded, we have great pain,” he told ABC News.

Jordanian authorities condemned the shooting as an act of extremist terrorism, although no organization had claimed responsibility as of Sunday. Security forces continued searching for the gunmen, with investigators saying it was too early to determine whether the attackers were affiliated with established terrorist organizations.

King Abdullah II ordered security forces to pursue those responsible, promising a forceful response.

“The security and safety of Jordanians are a red line,” the monarch declared Saturday during a National Security Council meeting.

He added that “the hand of justice will reach every terrorist.”

Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan announced three days of national mourning, with flags lowered to half-mast at government buildings and public institutions.

The attack has shaken Jordan’s Christian minority, particularly residents of Karak, a region known for longstanding coexistence between Christian and Muslim communities.

Christians account for approximately 2% to 3% of Jordan’s population, and large-scale attacks against religious minorities are relatively uncommon in the kingdom.

However, Karak has previously experienced deadly terrorism. In December 2016, ISIS terrorists carried out a series of attacks in the governorate, killing security personnel, civilians and a Canadian tourist before being killed by Jordanian forces.

As families prepared to bury the victims of Friday’s shooting, local religious leaders emphasized their determination to preserve the community’s traditions of coexistence.

Father Yuhanna Hamati, speaking ahead of Sunday’s funerals, said the church would continue delivering a message of “love, peace, and reassurance” despite the killings.