Trump threatens new Iran strikes, says US must ensure Tehran never obtains nukes

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Truist Arena, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026, in Highland Heights, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

”US ensuring Iran never has a nuclear weapon,” says President Trump, suggesting he may order new attacks on the Islamic Republic.

By World Israel News Staff

President Donald Trump warned Saturday that the United States could launch another military operation against Iran as soon as Sunday, while leaving open the possibility of a negotiated agreement that would permanently prevent the Islamic Republic from developing nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters before addressing a campaign rally in Perry, Georgia, Trump declined to disclose whether he had decided to authorize another attack, but suggested that military action remained a possibility.

“We’re thinking about doing it, and maybe tomorrow,” Trump said.

The president also raised the possibility of reaching a “nice, big, beautiful agreement” with Tehran, although he questioned whether the Iranian regime could be trusted to honor its commitments.

Trump said his objective was not merely to damage Iran’s nuclear facilities but to prevent the country from rebuilding its nuclear weapons capabilities after American forces withdraw.

“I’ve got to make it permanent,” he declared, explaining that a military operation that only temporarily disrupted Iran’s nuclear program would be insufficient.

During Saturday night’s rally, Trump defended his 2018 withdrawal from the nuclear agreement negotiated by former President Barack Obama, describing the deal as a path toward an Iranian nuclear weapon.

He also praised the results of previous American military campaigns against Iran, including Operation Midnight Hammer in 2025 and Operation Epic Fury earlier this year, claiming they had devastated Tehran’s military and nuclear infrastructure.

“We have to make sure that they never, ever have a nuclear weapon,” Trump told supporters.

The president went on to ridicule the condition of Iran’s military and political leadership, claiming American and Israeli operations had eliminated successive layers of the regime’s senior officials.

“They don’t have any airplanes, no ships, no anything, no leaders,” he said.

Trump then joked that the elimination of so many Iranian leaders had created difficulties for American negotiators.

“I gotta stop,” he remarked, adding that he needed to determine “who the hell we’re negotiating with.”

The president also claimed that Iran’s economic difficulties were worsening under American pressure, asserting that inflation had reached 301% and that the country’s military capabilities had been largely destroyed. The inflation figure was not independently verified.

The remarks came amid growing indications that the Pentagon is preparing for another military campaign against Iran.

The Hill reported Saturday that US Central Command has developed several options for renewed strikes, which could be carried out after the November 3 congressional midterm elections if Trump approves them.

Two sources familiar with the preparations said the military had presented potential operations to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, although no final decision had been made.

A Pentagon official said the Defense Department’s responsibility was to develop military options for the president, adding, “We don’t speculate on hypothetical situations or future operations.”

Separately, ABC News reported Thursday that American and Israeli military planners were preparing possible joint attacks on Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities and infrastructure associated with the country’s energy industry.

However, the White House had explicitly ruled out strikes before the midterm elections.

“The United States will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the midterm elections,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said Thursday.

Trump’s suggestion Saturday that an attack could occur as soon as the following day appeared to leave open a more immediate timetable.

The possibility of an imminent operation was also raised Friday by US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, who said a strike during the weekend was possible, while emphasizing that Washington remained willing to negotiate.

Iran, meanwhile, has warned that another American attack would trigger retaliation.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said earlier in the week that Tehran would not allow Washington to carry out additional strikes without consequences.

“If our response is not stronger, it will certainly be equal in force,” Baqaei said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also insisted that Tehran remains prepared for both renewed fighting and diplomacy, maintaining that military threats will not force the Islamic Republic to abandon its positions.