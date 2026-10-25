WATCH: Ted Cruz offers clarity to content creator regarding Israel and AIPAC October 25, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-ted-cruz-offers-clarity-to-content-creator-regarding-israel-and-aipac/ Email Print Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with political commentator Mason Lemme, laying out the benefits America gets from partnering with Israel and defending AIPAC’s donations as American Jews exercising their rights. I talked to @tedcruz about Israel, AIPAC, @TuckerCarlson, and the current state of politics in the USA. This was his response in the brief conversation I had with him today. https://t.co/JUj1I3qYSq — Mason Lemme (@LemmeReact) October 25, 2026 foreign influencepro-IsraelTed CruzTucker Carlson