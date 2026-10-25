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WATCH: Ted Cruz offers clarity to content creator regarding Israel and AIPAC

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Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with political commentator Mason Lemme, laying out the benefits America gets from partnering with Israel and defending AIPAC’s donations as American Jews exercising their rights.

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