Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes rips ‘Jew-hater’ Tucker Carlson, urges Vance to denounce him

Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes, taken from a video uploaded by Fuentes on October 20, 2026. (X)

White nationalist Nick Fuentes claims that he tried to convince far-right podcaster Tucker Carlson to drop his “rabid antisemitism” and abandon his apparent obsession with Israel.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

White nationalist commentator Nick Fuentes accused former Fox News host Tucker Carlson of antisemitism and called on Vice President JD Vance to publicly denounce him, in a video clip that circulated on social media Tuesday.

Fuentes, who has himself repeatedly praised Adolf Hitler and promoted Holocaust denial, described Carlson as a “true Jew hater” suffering from “rabid antisemitism” and an obsession with Israel.

The approximately one-minute recording, posted on X by the account @ImperiumFirst, shows Fuentes alleging that he personally attempted to persuade Carlson to abandon his hostility toward Jews.

Fuentes claimed he had approached Carlson at a cabin in Maine in an effort to intervene over what he characterized as the commentator’s increasingly extreme views.

“I tried to go to the cabin in Maine,” Fuentes said, “and the only reason I extended the olive branch to Tucker, was to try talk him back from the ledge.”

Fuentes also accused Carlson of suffering from “Israel Derangement Syndrome,” suggesting that the former television host had become consumed by his opposition to the Jewish state.

“I saw the dark path he was going down. I saw his rabid antisemitism. I identified. I’ve seen it my entire career,” Fuentes added, before comparing Carlson to a number of antisemitic internet personalities.

“Tucker is one of these people like Paul Nehlen, Dan Bilzarian – he is one of these Israel Derangement Syndrome people. He is completely obsessed. A true Jew-hater. I tried to go out there and talk some sense into him, Christian to Christian.”

The white nationalist then turned his attention to Vance, urging the vice president to publicly condemn Carlson’s statements.

Fuentes called on Vance to “step up and condemn his noxious hatred,” arguing that the issue required a broader national conversation.

He also declared that “sunlight is the best disinfectant for this nasty stuff.”

The date on which the video was originally recorded has not been independently established, and the full context of Fuentes’s remarks remains unclear.

The clip emerged against the backdrop of a public feud between Fuentes and Carlson, whose relationship deteriorated after Carlson hosted the white nationalist for a lengthy podcast interview in October 2025.

The interview provoked widespread criticism from conservative commentators and Jewish organizations, with critics accusing Carlson of legitimizing Fuentes’s extremist views by providing him with a major platform.

During their conversation, Fuentes advanced conspiracy theories concerning Jewish influence and loyalty, while Carlson challenged the idea of blaming Jews collectively for political developments.

However, Carlson also agreed with aspects of Fuentes’s criticism of American support for Israel and expressed opposition to Christian Zionism.

Their initially cordial relationship deteriorated within weeks.

In December 2025, Fuentes publicly accused Carlson of dishonesty, describing him as inauthentic and warning him to stay away.

“I have never met a faker human being in my life,” Fuentes declared during a livestream.

Later that month, Fuentes attacked Carlson over his speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, criticizing him for rejecting white identity politics and emphasizing individual rights.

Fuentes argued that Carlson was discouraging white Americans from organizing politically around their racial identity. He suggested that the commentator’s position was more damaging to his movement than that of conservative Jewish commentator Ben Shapiro, whom Fuentes has also repeatedly attacked.

The latest video also places renewed attention on Vance, who has faced questions about his relationship with Carlson and his willingness to condemn antisemitism within conservative political circles.

During a closed-door appearance before the Republican Jewish Coalition in Las Vegas in August, Vance was asked about his willingness to engage with commentators accused of promoting antisemitism, including Carlson and Fuentes.

Vance distinguished between the two, saying he would not engage with Fuentes because of his attacks on the vice president’s wife and his praise for Hitler.

“Obviously I’m not going to talk to a guy who’s attacked my wife or said that Hitler is a good guy,” Vance said.

However, he declined to address Carlson directly, frustrating some Jewish Republican activists who wanted him to explicitly distance himself from the former Fox News host.