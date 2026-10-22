Netanyahu: I ordered Iran to be overthrown, Trump didn’t block planned strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r) and Defense Minister Israel Katz attend the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers’ course in southern Israel, June 25, 2026. (Flash90)

Netanyahu said he instructed the IDF and Mossad to overthrow Iran’s regime, denied reports that Trump had blocked a planned Israeli strike, and warned that Israel’s military campaign against Tehran and its regional allies remains unfinished.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he had instructed the IDF and Mossad to pursue the overthrow of Iran’s ruling regime, warning that Tehran’s renewed nuclear ambitions pose an existential threat to Israel and declaring that the country’s military campaign against its enemies remains unfinished.

In an extensive interview with Arutz Sheva, Netanyahu rejected reports that President Donald Trump had prevented Israel from launching another attack on Iran earlier this month, while portraying next Tuesday’s Israeli election as a choice between completing the campaign against Tehran and abandoning the effort.

“I am not demanding, I am instructing,” Netanyahu said when asked whether he was calling for the Iranian regime’s overthrow.

“I have instructed that the only possible solution here is, of course, the overthrow of this fanatical regime,” he continued. “I have instructed the Mossad and the IDF. That is the job, that is the objective, that is the mission.”

Netanyahu argued that previous Israeli and American attacks had severely damaged Iran’s nuclear infrastructure and military capabilities but had failed to dissuade the country’s leadership from pursuing nuclear weapons.

“Israel is stronger than ever. Iran and its axis of evil are weaker than ever,” he said, describing Tehran’s leadership as determined to destroy Israel regardless of the damage inflicted on its military and economy.

He claimed that following the elimination of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his successor had also decided to resume the nuclear program.

The prime minister disputed a Financial Times report published Wednesday claiming that he had ordered the Israeli military to prepare a major strike against Iran for October 10, only for Trump to oppose the operation ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections.

“That report is not true,” Netanyahu said, declining to elaborate.

Netanyahu said that Israel had, prior to the 2025 war with Iran, prepared to act without American participation.

“Our existence is not a subject for negotiation,” he said, recalling that some Israeli officials had suggested securing Washington’s approval before proceeding.

Netanyahu said he instead informed Trump of Israel’s intentions without requesting permission.

He recalled presenting the American president with operational plans and offering him the opportunity to participate in an attack on Iran’s underground nuclear facility at Fordow.

“I would be very happy if you joined. There is a bunker in a place called Fordow. You can bring the B-2 to bomb it,” Netanyahu said he told Trump.

“If not, we will do it, but it is harder. Decide.”

According to Netanyahu, Trump did not commit to participating during that meeting but eventually joined the military campaign on its tenth day.

The prime minister also linked the Iranian confrontation directly to the October 27 election, arguing that his continued leadership and relationship with Trump were essential to completing Israel’s military objectives.

“90% of the work has been done. There is another 10%,” he said, referring to Israel’s campaigns against Iran and its regional allies.

He sharply criticized opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, chairman of the Yashar party, accusing him of believing Israel could coexist with an Iranian nuclear threat.

“No, Gadi, we cannot live with an Iranian nuclear capability. We will die with an Iranian nuclear capability,” Netanyahu declared.

Turning to the Gaza Strip, Netanyahu acknowledged that Hamas had not yet been completely dismantled.

He said Washington had attempted for several months to assemble an international force to disarm Hamas, but the effort had failed.

“Therefore, that mission will fall to us,” Netanyahu said. “It is not that difficult. They are not strong, they are weak.”

Netanyahu further confirmed that Israel was working with other countries to facilitate the departure of Gazans who wished to leave the territory.

“Every Gazan should be free to leave. If he wants to leave, why are they suddenly preventing it?” he asked.

He estimated that approximately 150,000 Palestinians had left Gaza during the war and suggested that at least 60% of the population might depart if given the opportunity.

On the question of Israeli military control, Netanyahu ruled out withdrawing from the territory currently held by the IDF.

“Control will always be ours. We are inside that territory. We are not going to leave,” he said.

However, he stopped short of explicitly endorsing the reestablishment of Jewish communities in Gaza, saying such decisions required diplomatic judgment, particularly regarding relations with Washington.