Iran uses internal exile to silence dissent as executions rise, child death toll from crackdown reaches 281

Members of the Iranian Basij paramilitary force march during the force parade in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

The growing use of internal exile comes as Iran Human Rights warns of a further escalation in executions ahead of the first anniversary of the January 2026 protests.

By Maddie Ali, The Algemeiner

The Iranian authorities are using internal exile to punish government critics, activists, journalists, and protesters, forcibly relocating them to remote regions far from their families and communities, according to a new report by the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI).

The report, published on Wednesday, documents a growing pattern of judicial banishment and transfers of prisoners to isolated facilities, describing the practice as a means of suppressing dissent and extending punishment beyond prison sentences.

The development comes amid a wider escalation in the government’s crackdown following the January 2026 nationwide anti-regime protests.

Separate reports by Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) have documented at least 41 executions of protesters since March 18 and the deaths of at least 281 children during the January crackdown.

According to CHRI, internal exile, known as ‘tab’eed’ in Persian, takes two principal forms: the forced relocation of individuals to distant parts of the country, frequently after they complete prison sentences, and the transfer of prisoners to remote facilities far from their homes and families.

The organization says the practice is being imposed on people arrested in connection with the January protests, as well as ethnic and religious minorities, lawyers, journalists, and human rights defenders.

Destinations identified in the report include Zahedan, Zabol, Sarakhs, Khash, Khoy, Nikshahr, and Zehak, many of them in economically disadvantaged regions.

Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of CHRI, said the practice was intended to separate critics from the communities in which they live and work.

“The Islamic Republic is using internal exile to scatter and silence its critics, forcibly removing them from the communities where they live and work,” Ghaemi said.

“This severs their ties to family and support networks while depriving their communities of their voices and presence. The result is prolonged isolation for those targeted and lasting disruption for the communities they leave behind.”

He added: “This is just another reflection of the Iranian authorities’ contempt for even the most basic moral and legal international standards as it seeks to stamp out all dissent.”

Activists, Lawyers, and Protesters Among Those Targeted

The report identifies several individuals who have received internal exile sentences in 2026, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

Mohammadi, who was arrested on Dec. 12, 2025, during a memorial ceremony for lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, has received a prison sentence of more than seven years and two years of internal exile in Khosf, in South Khorasan province.

Lawyer Javad Alikordi, the brother of Khosrow Alikordi, was arrested at the same memorial gathering.

He received an 18-year prison sentence, two years of internal exile in Saravan, Sistan, and Baluchestan province, permanent disbarment, and a two-year travel ban.

Five Turkic activists from Tabriz—Sima Alipour, Salar Taherafshar, Vahid Abhari Iranagh, Nima Radmanesh, and Hossein Esmaeili-Soumeh—were each sentenced to one year in prison and two years of internal exile in Zahedan.

Their sentences also include a two-year ban on accessing electronic services.

The report further documents the cases of Mehdi Rajabi, Mohammad Kargar, and Mohini Makki, who were each sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment in exile at Zahedan Central Prison in connection with the January protests in Yazd.

Another defendant in the same case, taekwondo athlete Pouya Fakhrabadi, received a death sentence.

CHRI says such sentences remove individuals from their communities and place them in unfamiliar locations where access to accommodation, employment, healthcare, and family support is severely restricted.

Internal exile can impose significant economic and social hardship on those targeted.

According to CHRI, individuals sent to remote areas are left without personal belongings, financial assistance, accommodation, or adequate social support.

Some also face restrictions on travel, communication, and gathering with others.

The distances involved can make family visits difficult and expensive, while restrictions on social interaction can prevent those exiled from establishing support networks in their new surroundings.

The practice has previously been documented by international human rights organizations.

In 2021, UN human rights experts raised concerns about the transfer of political prisoners and human rights defenders to distant locations, warning that the practice could amount to additional punishment.

“We are concerned that these measures represent an additional form of harassment against human rights defenders and political prisoners, reportedly to isolate them as well as restrict their interaction with their family, and as such can be considered an additional punishment,” the experts said.

A 2024 report by the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) also examined Iran’s use of internal exile, documenting the economic hardship, inadequate housing, surveillance, and restrictions on communication experienced by those relocated.

“Exiled individuals are often abandoned in remote areas without personal belongings, facing extreme hardship and lacking access to basic necessities, forcing them into dependency on residents without any financial or social support,” the organization reported.

The report also described restrictions on meetings and gatherings that make social integration difficult, while limitations on communication can prevent individuals from maintaining contact with relatives and obtaining legal assistance.

OMCT also highlighted the disproportionate impact on ethnic and religious minorities, including Baháʼís, Christian converts, Gonabadi Sufi dervishes, and Iranian Azerbaijani cultural rights activists.

UN Mission Documents Additional Punishment

The UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran also documented internal exile in its 2025 report examining human rights violations connected to the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests.

The mission noted that Articles 284 and 285 of Iran’s Islamic Penal Code allow individuals sentenced to banishment to be placed under surveillance and prohibited from socializing, gathering, and communicating with others.

The mission described the conditions faced by some of those relocated:

“Once in internal exile, victims were left at the place of exile with nothing but prison clothes, without any support or financial assistance, and thus reliant on the local community to help them obtain food and shelter.”

The report added that local residents who interacted with exiled individuals were reportedly summoned by security forces and warned against further contact.

Under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which Iran is a state party, Article 7 prohibits torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment, while Article 12 protects freedom of movement and the right to choose one’s residence.

CHRI argues that forcibly relocating individuals to remote regions, separating them from family and support networks, and depriving them of necessities violate these protections.

It also says that using internal exile to punish peaceful political activity, journalism, or minority identity conflicts with international human rights obligations.

The practice may also conflict with Iran’s own Code of Criminal Procedure.

Note 3 of Article 513 states that prisoners should generally be transferred to a prison in their place of residence to serve their sentences, unless specific circumstances justify another arrangement.

Despite these provisions, CHRI says authorities continue to use remote prison transfers and exile sentences as additional punishment against political prisoners and critics.

At Least 121 Protesters Sentenced to Death

The growing use of internal exile comes as Iran Human Rights warns of a further escalation in executions ahead of the first anniversary of the January 2026 protests.

In a report published on Nov. 16, the organization documented at least 121 protesters who have been sentenced to death in connection with the January demonstrations.

The cases were recorded across 15 provinces and include six women and at least five people who were under 18 at the time of their alleged offenses.

Since March 18, Iranian authorities have executed at least 41 protesters, including 39 people arrested in connection with the January demonstrations and two detained during the 2022 Woman, Life, Freedom protests.

The organization also documented the executions of 16 political prisoners affiliated with banned opposition groups and 17 people accused of espionage or collaboration with foreign states.

Iranian Human Rights described the number of political executions within such a short period as the highest since the 1980s.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, director of Iran’s Human Rights, said many of the death sentences had followed torture and proceedings that failed to meet basic standards of fairness.

“Behind these death sentences are horrifying accounts of torture that are beyond comprehension,” he said in a statement.

“Young protesters have been sentenced to death based on confessions extracted under torture, following grossly unfair trials by Revolutionary Courts. Even the few lawyers who dare to defend their clients face intimidation, persecution, and serious personal risks.”

The organization warned that the number of executions could increase as the anniversary of January protests approaches.

It called on governments maintaining diplomatic relations with Tehran to take concrete measures to raise the political and diplomatic cost of further executions.

According to the report, the documented cases represent only a fraction of those potentially facing execution.

The organization said restrictions on independent reporting and the lack of transparency surrounding judicial proceedings continue to make it difficult to establish the full scale of the death sentences.

New Figures document 281 children killed

Meanwhile, a separate report by Iran Human Rights on Tuesday documented the deaths of at least 281 children during the January protest crackdown, whose total death reportedly reached the tens of thousands.

The report, released to mark World Children’s Day, found that 25 of the victims were younger than 14, while four were under the age of five. The youngest documented victim was an infant aged just four and a half months.

Children were killed in at least 27 of Iran’s 31 provinces. Of the 258 cases for which the exact dates of death were established, 231 occurred on Jan. 8 and 9, during the most intense phase of the crackdown.

The organization warned that the actual number of child victims could be considerably higher because the ages of 843 other documented victims remain unknown.

Among those killed was three-year-old Melina Asadi, who was shot while accompanying her father to buy baby formula.

Other documented victims included children who were not participating in the demonstrations.

Amiry-Moghaddam said the findings illustrated the scale of the threat facing children in Iran.

“The right to life of children in Iran is under attack both on the streets and through the judicial system,” he said in a statement.

“In January, hundreds of children were killed during the crackdown. Today, young people who were children at the time of their alleged offenses are sitting on death row, some after torture and trials that lacked the most basic guarantees of due process. These executions can still be prevented. International pressure must come before it is too late.”

The report also documented the continued use of death sentences against people for offenses allegedly committed when they were under 18.

Iran Human Rights said it had documented at least 89 executions in this category since 2008, including four in 2026.

One teenager still facing execution is Shervin Bagherian Jabeli, who was 17 when arrested in connection with the January protests in Isfahan. His death sentence was upheld by the Supreme Court, and his request for a retrial was rejected.

According to Iran Human Rights, interrogators subjected him to mock executions, psychological pressure, and threats of sexual violence.

His mother was allegedly tortured in front of him during interrogation, after which he signed confessions reportedly dictated by interrogators.

Iran ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child in 1994. Article 37 of the convention prohibits capital punishment for offenses committed by individuals under 18. However, Iranian legislation continues to permit juvenile death sentences under certain circumstances.

Iran Human Rights has called for an immediate halt to executions involving individuals convicted of offenses committed as children, the commutation of existing death sentences, and legislative reforms to establish an unconditional prohibition.

Calls for International Action

CHRI has called on the international community, including relevant United Nations bodies, to press Iranian authorities to end the use of internal exile as a judicial punishment.

The organization argues that the practice has become part of a broader system for suppressing dissent, extending punishment beyond prison walls, and making it more difficult for activists, journalists, and political prisoners to maintain contact with their families and communities.

The latest reports from Iran Human Rights document a parallel escalation in executions and the killing of children during the January crackdown.

Together, the findings highlight the range of measures used against individuals accused of challenging the authorities.

For those subjected to internal exile, punishment can continue long after a prison sentence has been imposed, through separation from family, economic hardship and restrictions on everyday social contact. For those facing execution, the consequences are irreversible.