Josh Shapiro, Governor of Pennsylvania speaks during a rally in support of Kamala Harris for president , July 29, 2024. (Shutterstock)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro accuses presidents Biden and Trump of failing to restrain Netanyahu during Gaza war, calls for ending US aid to Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has accused both US President Donald Trump and former President Joe Biden of failing to exert sufficient pressure on Israel during the war in Gaza, while expressing support for ending American military aid to the Jewish state.

Shapiro, a Jewish Democrat who has long been regarded as one of his party’s more prominent supporters of Israel, outlined his foreign policy positions in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, amid speculation that he will seek the Democratic presidential nomination in 2028.

The Pennsylvania governor argued that successive American administrations had failed to use their influence over Jerusalem to ensure that Israeli military operations were conducted in accordance with American values.

While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacres, Shapiro claimed that the manner in which Israel subsequently conducted the war in Gaza had undermined both American and Israeli interests in the Middle East.

“Netanyahu is a failed leader,” Shapiro said. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.”

The governor declined to rule out restrictions on Israeli purchases of offensive American weaponry, while maintaining that Israel should retain access to defensive military equipment, subject to guidelines governing its use.

In a separate interview with PBS NewsHour last Friday, Shapiro endorsed the termination of Washington’s longstanding military assistance program for Israel.

“I support that. I think it is important to end that military aid,” Shapiro said.

He nevertheless argued that ensuring Israel has the means to defend itself against Hamas, the Houthis and Iran remains in the national security interests of the United States.

Trump announced on November 3 that he had reached an agreement with Netanyahu to terminate American military assistance to Israel by the end of 2026.

However, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee cast doubt on that timetable Tuesday, noting that the existing agreement governing the $3.8 billion in annual American military assistance to Israel is scheduled to remain in effect through 2028.

Shapiro’s remarks come amid growing opposition within the Democratic Party to American military support for Israel.

In April, 40 of the Senate’s 47 Democrats backed unsuccessful efforts to block certain weapons sales to Israel.

In July, more than 100 House Democrats supported an unsuccessful amendment introduced by Republican Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky seeking to eliminate US military assistance to Israel.

Shapiro also criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the war against Iran, calling for the dismissal of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and accusing the administration of entering the conflict without a clear strategy for bringing it to an end.

“Trump decided to go it alone,” Shapiro said, arguing that the administration had failed to adequately explain its decision to the American public.

The governor also took aim at Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, both of whom have been discussed as possible Republican presidential candidates in 2028.

The two men, Shapiro said, “both have the stink of Donald Trump on them. It’s real hard to wash clean of that.”

Shapiro secured a second term as governor of Pennsylvania earlier this month but has yet to announce whether he intends to run for president.

He was among the leading contenders to become then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s running mate in 2024 before Harris ultimately selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Earlier this year, Shapiro revealed in his memoir that members of Harris’s campaign had questioned whether he was an Israeli agent during the vice presidential vetting process.

The governor has previously expressed hope that Netanyahu would be voted out of office, telling voters during an October gubernatorial debate that he remained committed to Israel despite his opposition to its prime minister.