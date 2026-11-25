Netanyahu calls for dismissal of corruption trial after court recommends dropping most charges

Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu visits supporters in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, ahead of Israel’s upcoming general elections, October 14, 2026. (Photo by Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

The prime minister accuses investigators of coercing associates into providing false testimony against him.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called for the dismissal of his corruption case during televised remarks from the Knesset, following the Jerusalem District Court’s recommendation that most of the criminal charges against him be dropped.

In his first public response to the court’s recommendation, Netanyahu maintained that the development vindicated his longstanding assertions of innocence and accused investigators of mistreating his family and pressuring his associates to testify against him.

“Today the trial fell apart,” he declared.

Netanyahu said the legal proceedings had exacted a heavy personal price on his family, describing the investigation and subsequent trial as a decade of unjustified persecution.

“Ten years of terrible suffering, for me, for my spouse, for my sons. Of interrogations, of character assassination, of extreme incitement that harms the soul,” Netanyahu said.

“Who will give us those years back? Who will give us back a decade in which we could have been free?”

The prime minister also leveled accusations against investigators over their treatment of dozens of people associated with him.

He alleged that individuals questioned during the investigation had been subjected to coercion and humiliation in an attempt to obtain false testimony against him.

Netanyahu claimed that the interrogation methods amounted to blackmail and that the lives of many of his associates had been damaged in the process.

He also directed criticism at his political opponents, portraying the consequences of the corruption proceedings as extending beyond those personally involved in the case and contributing to divisions within Israeli society.

“And above it all, ten years of systematic division,” Netanyahu said.

Throughout his remarks, Netanyahu presented the court’s recommendation as confirmation of the position he had maintained since the investigation began a decade ago.

“But it took ten years for that truth to be revealed before everyone,” he said.

Netanyahu demanded that the case be brought to an end, rather than merely having most of the charges against him withdrawn.