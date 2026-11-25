One-child families are becoming increasingly common as Iranians delay marriage and have fewer children.

By World Israel News Staff

Iran’s senior leadership, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, is increasingly concerned about the country’s demographic challenges, including a plummeting birthrate and an aging population, according to a CNN report.

Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, secretary of Iran’s National Population Headquarters, has publicly raised the alarm over the declining number of children per family, as well as falling marriage rates and the tendency to marry later in life.

Iranian government statistics indicate that the average number of children per Iranian woman has fallen to just 1.34, making one-child families increasingly common in the Islamic Republic.

The decline is particularly striking compared with the 1980s, when the average Iranian woman had 6.7 children.

“The country’s demographic situation is extremely critical,” Dastjerdi said in October, as quoted by CNN.

“If we do not act today to reverse the decline in marriage and childbearing, our demographic opportunities will be lost one after another,” she said, warning that if current trends continue, Iran’s population could shrink by two-thirds over the next 75 years, falling to just 31 million.

Dastjerdi also noted that several Iranian provinces have already experienced population declines as birthrates continue to fall.

In a statement attributed to him, Supreme Leader Khamenei described population growth as a “strategic priority” and a key component of helping Iran overcome the “critical period” it is currently experiencing.

One Iranian official described the country’s declining fertility rate as a “mega crisis” in comments to CNN.

Iran’s economic woes, driven by years of crippling international sanctions and exacerbated by its recent war with the United States and Israel, are among the factors prompting Iranians to delay marriage and have fewer children.

With the cost of living soaring and basic household goods becoming increasingly expensive, many Iranians are focused on making ends meet rather than envisioning a future that includes marriage and children.

Poverty in Iran has reached “unprecedented levels, leaving unemployed people, seasonal workers, single mothers, low-wage earners, and even skilled workers, nurses and teachers struggling to afford basic necessities,” the state-run ILNA news agency recently reported.