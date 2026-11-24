Abdul El-Sayed slammed for calling Israel an ethnostate after sharing stage with Pakistan’s ex-president who backed Hamas

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, in Michigan, speaks during a campaign rally at the UAW Region 1 Union Hall, Aug. 2, 2026, in Warren, Mich. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

El-Sayed also spoke at the Pakistani American Association event, where he sported a button that featured both the Pakistani and American flags.

By Chuck Ross, The Washington Free Beacon

Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D., Mich.) is under fire for making a derogatory remark about Israel on Meet the Press on Sunday when he said he opposes “ethnostates,” despite expressing strong support during his campaign for Islamic states and groups that ruthlessly enforce religious law.

In the Meet the Press interview, NBC personality Kristen Welker asked El-Sayed whether “Israel should no longer exist as a Jewish state.”

“I’m saying that I don’t believe in ethnostates,” El-Sayed said. “I’m saying I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination.”

El-Sayed, who also called Israel an “ethnostate” in a conversation this past July with the Israel-hating former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan, has said repeatedly that Israel should not be a nation that identifies itself with one faith. He has, however, expressed strong support for Islamic regimes.

The future senator appeared at a campaign event and an Islamic convention this summer alongside former Pakistani president Arif Alvi, who has defended the Islamic regime’s draconian anti-blasphemy laws and expressed condolences for slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

On Sunday, Welker asked a follow-up question to El-Sayed, noting that 43 countries have religion codified into their constitutions.

She pointed to Denmark, a constitutionally Christian country (and favorite of socialists), and Pakistan, which was founded in 1947 as an Islamic republic.

“Why should the world’s only Jewish state abandon its national identity?” asked Welker.

“I don’t believe in ethnostates generally,” said El-Sayed, whose campaign largely centered around his opposition to Israel and criticism of U.S. support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

He has refused to say whether Israel or Iran, the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism, poses a bigger threat to the United States.

El-Sayed has demonized American groups that support closer ties to Israel.

He asserted that the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, a large pro-Israel lobbying group, was engaged in “legalized bribery” by supporting Rep. Haley Stevens against him in Michigan’s Democratic primary.

El-Sayed has no such qualms when it comes to Pakistan, drawing allegations that he’s applying a double standard to the Jewish state.

“El-Sayed claims that he doesn’t believe in ‘ethnostates’ but only attacks the one country in the Middle East that provides the equal rights to peace, dignity, and self-determination that he claims to support,” Rabbi Yaakov Menken, the executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, told Fox News Digital of El-Sayed’s remarks.

El-Sayed attended multiple fundraisers organized by the Pakistan American Public Affairs Committee (PAKPAC), a group with close ties to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a Pakistani political party cofounded by Alvi and former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

El-Sayed raised more than $252,500 at one PAKPAC event, according to an attendee.

El-Sayed also spoke in August at the Pakistani American Association event, where he sported a button that featured both the Pakistani and American flags.

Alvi, who served as Pakistan’s president from 2018 to 2024, posted an undated photo with El-Sayed after the Democrat’s election victory this month.

“Congratulations, Abdul El Sayed,” wrote Alvi, adding “Praise be to Allah” in Arabic. Being Muslim should never make anyone a target of hatred, prejudice, or intimidation. No one should have to face the vile excesses of Islamophobia,” he said.

In September, El-Sayed and Alvi headlined the annual convention for the Islamic Society of North America, an Islamist group linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.

In his speech, Alvi praised the concept of Islamic governments and said America’s democratic system would eventually fail “unless the principles of Islam” are adopted.

Alvi reinforced Pakistan’s staunch anti-Israel stance during his tenure as president. He reiterated the Islamic regime’s opposition to recognizing Israel as a country.

He condemned Israel’s assassination of Haniyeh in July 2024, expressing “strong abhorrence and disgust” to his killing.

Alvi called for a “one state solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, suggesting that Palestinians take over Israel.

“From the river to the sea,” wrote Alvi, echoing the protest call for the eradication of the Jewish state.

Alvi has also defended Pakistan’s draconian blasphemy laws, which carry penalties ranging from prison to death for insulting the Islamic prophet Muhammad.

Alvi stoked outrage in 2018 when he declined to amend the law after two Christian brothers were sentenced to death after being falsely accused of blaspheming Muhammad. The brothers were later exonerated.

Alvi defended the death penalty for blasphemy, though he criticized widespread vigilantism in which mobs have murdered alleged blasphemers before standing trial.

“Punishment for blasphemy in Pakistan is death, after due trial by the state and not by a mob,” he said in 2017.

El-Sayed’s Senate transition team did not respond to a request for comment.