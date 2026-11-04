WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza celebrate Abdul El-Sayed’s victory November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinians-in-gaza-celebrate-abdul-el-sayeds-victory/ Email Print A Palestinian man in Gaza was filmed handing out candy to children to celebrate Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate victory, calling the U.S. election results more important than internal Palestinian elections. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/VIDEO-2026-11-04-15-41-23.mp4 Abdul El-SayedGazaRadical IslamSenate