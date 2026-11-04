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WATCH: Palestinians in Gaza celebrate Abdul El-Sayed’s victory

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A Palestinian man in Gaza was filmed handing out candy to children to celebrate Abdul El-Sayed’s Senate victory, calling the U.S. election results more important than internal Palestinian elections.

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