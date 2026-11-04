WATCH: Fox News host makes joke about co-host’s Jewishness November 4, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-fox-news-host-makes-joke-about-co-hosts-jewishness/ Email Print Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked fellow commentator Jessica Tarlov while discussing Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, telling her “I don’t go to synagogue like you.” https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/GZBfp3O1TyoKz0Ls.mp4 AntisemitismFox NewsJesse Waterssynagogue