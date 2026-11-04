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WATCH: Fox News host makes joke about co-host’s Jewishness

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Fox News host Jesse Watters mocked fellow commentator Jessica Tarlov while discussing Haley Stevens’ endorsement of Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, telling her “I don’t go to synagogue like you.”

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