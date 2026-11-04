Tens of thousands march in Peru in support of Israel, against antisemitism

Israeli Ambassador Dagan also expressed his “sincere gratitude” to the government of Peru for just last month adopting the IHRA’s definition of antisemitism.

By The Algemeiner

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Peru on Monday for a demonstration against antisemitism and in support of Israel.

The event, held in Lima, was organized by the Germany-based March of Life movement, in partnership with the Worldwide Missionary Movement, to bring together Christians and the South American country’s local Jewish community to support Israel, fight antisemitism, and remember the Holocaust.

According to various reports, 40,000-60,000 supporters showed up.

Israeli Ambassador to Peru Gali Dagan attended and delivered remarks to the tens of thousands of people who were there.

“Since the massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian Hamas terrorists brutally murdered 1,200 Israeli men, women, elderly, and children and kidnapped 251 people to Gaza, we have witnessed an alarming escalation of manifestations of antisemitism in different parts of the world,” the diplomat said, before citing examples of resilience in the face of such adversity.

Dagan noted Peruvian diplomats José Gambetta and José Barreto, who during the Holocaust saved the lives of Jews in Europe by providing them with passports to Peru.

“The memory of the Holocaust demands consistency from us: We cannot remain indifferent when intolerance and antisemitism manifest themselves again,” he continued.

“Express your support for Israel on social media, share information, stand up for the truth, and speak out against antisemitism.”

“Every message counts. The best response to hate speech is a firm, courageous, and supportive voice,” he added.

Dagan also expressed his “sincere gratitude” to the government of Peru for just last month adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s definition of antisemitism.

The IHRA definition, which has been widely adopted around the world, includes Holocaust denial and modern forms of antisemitism targeting Israel, such as demonizing the Jewish state and denying its right to exist.

Monday’s show of support for Israel comes amid a surge in diplomatic momentum for the Jewish state across Latin America.

Across the region, several governments moved to downgrade or sever diplomatic ties with Israel following the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023, as part of broader efforts to pressure and isolate the Jewish state over its defensive military campaign against the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

Now, a broader geopolitical shift is unfolding across Latin America, as a growing number of conservative governments seek closer ties with Israel, allowing the Jewish state to build on this emerging trend by expanding cooperation, strengthening alliances, and deepening bilateral relations throughout the region.

This growing momentum in Israel’s relations with Latin America builds on the expanding reach of the Isaac Accords, a framework signed earlier this year by Argentine President Javier Milei and Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu to deepen ties with governments across the region while strengthening cooperation against antisemitism and terrorism.

Modeled after the Abraham Accords—a series of historic, US-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries—the new initiative aims to deepen political, economic, and cultural ties between the Jewish state and Latin American governments, with expanded cooperation in technology, security, innovation, trade, and economic development as countries across the region work together to address shared security challenges.

The Isaac Accords also seek to institutionalize expanding cooperation with Latin American partners through enhanced intelligence-sharing, security coordination, and joint law enforcement efforts targeting Iranian proxy networks and transnational criminal organizations operating across the hemisphere.