WATCH: Haley Stevens harassed by crazed leftist who accuses her of supporting rape of Palestinians November 3, 2026 Tweet Join Group Join WhatsApp Group Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-haley-stevens-harassed-by-crazed-leftist-who-accuses-her-of-supporting-palestinian-rape/ Email Print Shortly after endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers, Democrat Haley Stevens was confronted by a radical leftist who accused her of supporting genocide and condoning the rape of Palestinians in an unhinged rant. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/11/iFUbgBU4Qt2dkcnT.mp4 electionsGenocideHaley Stevensradical leftist