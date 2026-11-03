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WATCH: Haley Stevens harassed by crazed leftist who accuses her of supporting rape of Palestinians

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Shortly after endorsing Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers, Democrat Haley Stevens was confronted by a radical leftist who accused her of supporting genocide and condoning the rape of Palestinians in an unhinged rant.

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