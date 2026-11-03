Israeli intelligence warns of possible Iranian chemical weapons attacks

Despite Tehran’s denials, Washington has continued to identify chemical weapons research as a potential concern.



By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

U.S. officials are divided over Israeli intelligence suggesting that Iran is contemplating chemical weapons attacks, with some questioning whether the warning is intended to persuade Washington to resume military operations against Tehran, The New York Times reported.

Israel has presented its assessment to American intelligence agencies and other officials during discussions over the past two weeks.

Israeli officials have characterized the potential deployment of chemical weapons as a more pressing concern than Iran’s pursuit of nuclear capabilities.

The intelligence has also reached governments in the Gulf, where some officials remain doubtful that Iran intends to carry out such attacks, according to The New York Times.

Among American officials, the assessment has prompted competing interpretations.

Those who consider it credible point to recent warnings that Iran has been preparing attacks against U.S. interests.

Skeptics, however, suspect that Israel is attempting to build support for renewed American military action against Iran.

Iran has consistently rejected allegations that it maintains a chemical weapons arsenal, although it previously acknowledged developing chemical capabilities.

In 2003, Tehran disclosed that it had pursued such capabilities during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, while maintaining that the program had subsequently been dismantled.

Iran has since accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of promoting claims about Iranian chemical weapons as a ploy.

Despite Tehran’s denials, Washington has continued to identify chemical weapons research as a potential concern.

Unclassified U.S. intelligence assessments issued in recent years have concluded that Iran “likely aims” to pursue further research and development involving chemical weapons.

The Israeli warning concerns the possibility of their deployment ather than research alone, although officials who have reviewed the intelligence disagree about whether Iran is preparing to take that step.